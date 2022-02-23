Composers find their voice - Part 1

An agreement with the Kansas City Symphony allows us to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date. You can listen to currently available episodes here.

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68

by Johannes Brahms

Live performance, January 2015

Concerto No. 1 in D-flat Major for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 10

by Sergei Prokofiev

Osmo Vanska, guest conductor

Lise de la Salle, piano

Live performance, November 2012

Concerto No. 1 in A minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 77

by Dimitri Shostakovich

Mayu Kishima, violin