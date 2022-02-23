© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
The Kansas City Symphony

Composers find their voice - Part 1

Published February 23, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST
IMG_4398a.jpg
Eric T. Williams
/
Violinist Mayu Kishima performs Dimitri Shostakovich's Concerto No. 1 for Violin and Orchestra with the Kansas City Symphony, October 2017.

This week we begin a series of programs highlighting firsts by great composers. Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies explain why it took so long for Johannes Brahms to write his first symphony, plus we'll hear masterful first concertos by Sergei Prokofiev and Dimitri Shostakovich.

An agreement with the Kansas City Symphony allows us to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date. You can listen to currently available episodes here.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68
by Johannes Brahms
Live performance, January 2015

Concerto No. 1 in D-flat Major for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 10
by Sergei Prokofiev
Osmo Vanska, guest conductor
Lise de la Salle, piano
Live performance, November 2012

Concerto No. 1 in A minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 77
by Dimitri Shostakovich
Mayu Kishima, violin

Tags

The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCLocal musicMusicclassical music
Stay Connected
Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
