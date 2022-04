Beethoven, Ives and Dvořák: Third time's a charm

Hosts

Dan Margolies

Michael Stern

Program

Concerto No. 3 in C Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 37

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Bernard Labadie, guest conductor

Robert Levin, piano

Live performance, November 2016

Symphony No. 3, "The Camp Meeting"

by Charles Ives

Live performance, April 2016

Symphony No. 5 in F Major, Op. 76 (formerly Symphony No. 3)

by Antonín Dvořák

Cristian Macelaru, guest conductor

Live performance, January 2017