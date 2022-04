Great composers and their next moves — Part 3

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 19

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Yevgeny Sudbin, piano

Carlos Kalmar, guest conductor

Live performance, March 2015

Symphony No. 2 "The Age of Anxiety"

by Leonard Bernstein

Ran Dank, piano

Live performance, June 2018

Concerto No. 2 in C Minor for Piano And Orchestra, Op. 18

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Behzod Abduraimov, piano

Live performance, March 2016