kcs_on_ckc.png
The Kansas City Symphony

A May celebration — Part 2

Published May 17, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT
IMG_8247.jpg
Eric T. Williams
/
Pianist Emanuel Ax performs Mozart's Concerto No. 19 in F Major for Piano and Orchestra with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony, May 2017.

This week we continue our celebration of May birthdays and May performances. We'll hear works by Mozart, Wagner and Mendelssohn. We'll also hear Erich Korngold's Symphonic Serenade in a virtual performance led by Kansas City Symphony Associate Conductor Jason Seber.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to The Flying Dutchman
by Richard Wagner
Live performance, October 2014

Concerto No. 19 in F Major for Piano and Orchestra, K. 459
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Emanuel Ax, piano
Live performance, May 2017

Symphonic Serenade in B flat major, Op. 39
by Erich Korngold
Jason Seber, conductor
My Symphony Seat Virtual Performance

Concerto No. 1 in G Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 25
by Felix Mendelssohn
Bernard Labadie, guest conductor
Arnaldo Cohen, piano
Live performance, May 2012

Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
