A May celebration — Part 2

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to The Flying Dutchman

by Richard Wagner

Live performance, October 2014

Concerto No. 19 in F Major for Piano and Orchestra, K. 459

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Emanuel Ax, piano

Live performance, May 2017

Symphonic Serenade in B flat major, Op. 39

by Erich Korngold

Jason Seber, conductor

My Symphony Seat Virtual Performance

Concerto No. 1 in G Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 25

by Felix Mendelssohn

Bernard Labadie, guest conductor

Arnaldo Cohen, piano

Live performance, May 2012