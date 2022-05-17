A May celebration — Part 2
This week we continue our celebration of May birthdays and May performances. We'll hear works by Mozart, Wagner and Mendelssohn. We'll also hear Erich Korngold's Symphonic Serenade in a virtual performance led by Kansas City Symphony Associate Conductor Jason Seber.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Overture to The Flying Dutchman
by Richard Wagner
Live performance, October 2014
Concerto No. 19 in F Major for Piano and Orchestra, K. 459
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Emanuel Ax, piano
Live performance, May 2017
Symphonic Serenade in B flat major, Op. 39
by Erich Korngold
Jason Seber, conductor
My Symphony Seat Virtual Performance
Concerto No. 1 in G Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 25
by Felix Mendelssohn
Bernard Labadie, guest conductor
Arnaldo Cohen, piano
Live performance, May 2012