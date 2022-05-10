A May celebration - Part 1
This week we begin a celebration of May birthdays and May performances. We'll hear music by Isaac Albéniz, Malcolm Forsyth and Franz Schubert in performances by the Kansas City Symphony led by music director Michael Stern and guest conductors Pinchas Zukerman and Carlos Miguel Prieto. We'll also hear the Kansas City Symphony Chorus in a performance prepared by director Charles Bruffy.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Suite from Iberia
by Isaac Albéniz, orch. by Enrique Fernandez Arbos
Carlos Miguel Prieto, guest conductor
Live performance, November 2015
Ballad of Canada
by Malcolm Forsyth
Pinchas Zukerman, guest conductor
The Kansas City Symphony Chorus — Charles Bruffy, director
Live performance, May 2015
Symphony No. 9 in C Major, D. 944, "The Great"
by Franz Schubert
Live performance, May 2013