Classical For Kansas City
The Kansas City Symphony

A May celebration - Part 1

Published May 10, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT
Eric T. Williams
/
Pinchas Zukerman with the Kansas City Symphony, May 2015.

This week we begin a celebration of May birthdays and May performances. We'll hear music by Isaac Albéniz, Malcolm Forsyth and Franz Schubert in performances by the Kansas City Symphony led by music director Michael Stern and guest conductors Pinchas Zukerman and Carlos Miguel Prieto. We'll also hear the Kansas City Symphony Chorus in a performance prepared by director Charles Bruffy.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Suite from Iberia
by Isaac Albéniz, orch. by Enrique Fernandez Arbos
Carlos Miguel Prieto, guest conductor
Live performance, November 2015

Ballad of Canada
by Malcolm Forsyth
Pinchas Zukerman, guest conductor
The Kansas City Symphony Chorus — Charles Bruffy, director
Live performance, May 2015

Symphony No. 9 in C Major, D. 944, "The Great"
by Franz Schubert
Live performance, May 2013

Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
