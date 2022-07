Concertos, pranks, enchanted lakes and midsummer dreams

Hosts

Dan Margolies

Michael Stern

Program

Concerto in E-flat Major for Trumpet and Orchestra, Hob. VIIe 1

by Franz Josef Haydn

Bernard Labadie, guest conductor

Julian Kaplan, trumpet

Live performance, November 2018

(K)ein Sommernachtstraum (Not After Shakespeare)

by Alfred Schnittke

Christoph von Dohnányi, guest conductor

Live performance, March 2012

Concerto in A Minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 82

by Alexander Glauzunov

Andrey Boreyko, guest conductor

Maria Ioudenitch, violin

Live performance, 2019

The Enchanted Lake, Op. 62

by Anatoli Liadov

Michael Stern, conductor

Live performance, March 2016

Concierto de Aranjuez for Guitar and Orchestra

by Joaquin Rodrigo

Carlos Miguel Prieto, guest conductor

Jiyeon "JiJi" Kim, guitar

Live performance, March 2014

Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks, Op. 28

by Richard Strauss

Christoph von Dohnányi, guest conductor

Live performance, February 2012