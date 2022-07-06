Searching joy and peace below the 'starry canopy' with Beethoven's 9th

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra - "From the Mountaintop"

by Richard Danielpour

Anthony McGill, clarinet

Live performance, March 2015

The Nine Symphonies of Beethoven for orchestra and ice cream vendor's bell

by Louis Andriessen

Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 - "Choral"

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Nicholas Phan, tenor

Celena Shafer, soprano

Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo soprano

Dashon Burton, bass baritone

Kansas City Symphony Chorus, Charles Bruffy — director

Live performance, June 2016