Searching joy and peace below the 'starry canopy' with Beethoven's 9th
Celebrate two years of Classical KC with a Kansas City Symphony performance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9. Hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies will explore the hopeful and enduring message of the work. We'll also hear Anthony McGill as soloist in Richard Danielpour's Concerto for Clarinet dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and an irreverent mash-up of Beethoven melodies by Louis Andriessen.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra - "From the Mountaintop"
by Richard Danielpour
Anthony McGill, clarinet
Live performance, March 2015
The Nine Symphonies of Beethoven for orchestra and ice cream vendor's bell
by Louis Andriessen
Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 - "Choral"
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Nicholas Phan, tenor
Celena Shafer, soprano
Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo soprano
Dashon Burton, bass baritone
Kansas City Symphony Chorus, Charles Bruffy — director
Live performance, June 2016