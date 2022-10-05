© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Laughter and cathartic tears with Gil Shaham

Published October 5, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT
Violinist Gil Shaham performs with the Kansas City Symphony in Helzberg Hall, September 2022

Acclaimed violinist Gil Shaham joins co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies for a fun and heartfelt conversation about his early days, and collaborating with the Kansas City Symphony. We'll hear Gil as soloist in performances of music by Samuel Barber, Alban Berg and Camille Saint-Saens. We'll also hear Paul Hindemith's "Trauermusik" as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Guest

Gil Shaham

Program

Trauermusik
by Paul Hindemith
Pinchas Zukerman, guest conductor and violin
Live performance, May 2015

Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 14
by Samuel Barber
Gil Shaham, violin
Live performance, January 2010

Concerto for Violin and Orchestra
by Alban Berg
Gil Shaham, violin
Live performance, May 2013

Concerto No. 3 in B Minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 61
by Camille Saint-Saens
Gil Shaham, violin
Live performance, September 2022

You can learn more about Gil Shaham at gilshaham.com.

