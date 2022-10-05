Laughter and cathartic tears with Gil Shaham
Acclaimed violinist Gil Shaham joins co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies for a fun and heartfelt conversation about his early days, and collaborating with the Kansas City Symphony. We'll hear Gil as soloist in performances of music by Samuel Barber, Alban Berg and Camille Saint-Saens. We'll also hear Paul Hindemith's "Trauermusik" as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Guest
Gil Shaham
Program
Trauermusik
by Paul Hindemith
Pinchas Zukerman, guest conductor and violin
Live performance, May 2015
Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 14
by Samuel Barber
Gil Shaham, violin
Live performance, January 2010
Concerto for Violin and Orchestra
by Alban Berg
Gil Shaham, violin
Live performance, May 2013
Concerto No. 3 in B Minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 61
by Camille Saint-Saens
Gil Shaham, violin
Live performance, September 2022
You can learn more about Gil Shaham at gilshaham.com.