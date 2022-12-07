Heroism, elation and swans: Music from Beethoven, Martinů and Sibelius
Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the December birthdays of Ludwig van Beethoven, Bohuslav Martinů and Jean Sibelius. We'll hear two overtures from Beethoven, Martinů's "Symphony No. 4" and two majestic works from Jean Sibelius.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Overture to Egmont, Op. 84
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Live performance, November 2016
Symphony No. 4
by Bohuslav Martinů
Live performance, January 2011
En saga, Op. 9
by Jean Sibelius
Osmo Vanska, guest conductor
Live performance, November 2012
Symphony No. 5 in E flat Major, Op. 82
by Jean Sibelius
Live performance, January 2018
Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus, Op. 43
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Live performance, September 2021