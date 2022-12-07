© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcs_on_ckc.png
The Kansas City Symphony

Heroism, elation and swans: Music from Beethoven, Martinů and Sibelius

Published December 7, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST
622253_10151171733047545_919031326_o.jpeg
The Kansas City Symphony
Guest conductor Osmo Vanska shakes the hand of former Kansas City Symphony concertmaster Noah Geller in Helzberg Hal, November 2012

Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the December birthdays of Ludwig van Beethoven, Bohuslav Martinů and Jean Sibelius. We'll hear two overtures from Beethoven, Martinů's "Symphony No. 4" and two majestic works from Jean Sibelius.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to Egmont, Op. 84
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Live performance, November 2016

Symphony No. 4
by Bohuslav Martinů
Live performance, January 2011

En saga, Op. 9
by Jean Sibelius
Osmo Vanska, guest conductor
Live performance, November 2012

Symphony No. 5 in E flat Major, Op. 82
by Jean Sibelius
Live performance, January 2018

Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus, Op. 43
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Live performance, September 2021

Tags
The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCLocal musicperforming artsMusic
Stay Connected
Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Related Content