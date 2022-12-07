Heroism, elation and swans: Music from Beethoven, Martinů and Sibelius

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to Egmont, Op. 84

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Live performance, November 2016

Symphony No. 4

by Bohuslav Martinů

Live performance, January 2011

En saga, Op. 9

by Jean Sibelius

Osmo Vanska, guest conductor

Live performance, November 2012

Symphony No. 5 in E flat Major, Op. 82

by Jean Sibelius

Live performance, January 2018

Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus, Op. 43

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Live performance, September 2021