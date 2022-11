A musical kaleidoscope: Pärt, Beethoven, Martinů and Bartók

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Fratres

by Arvo Pärt

Live performance, June 2012

Symphony No. 4 in Bb Major, Op. 60

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Live performance, February 2016

Les fresques de Piero della Francesca

by Bohuslav Martinů

Live performance, January 2013

Concerto for Orchestra

by Béla Bartók

Live performance, January 2020