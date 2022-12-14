Poetry in motion, with music from Rimsky-Korsakov to William Grant Still
It's poetry in motion as co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies explore a wonderfully dramatic set of music including Beethoven's "Leonore Overture No. 3," William Grant Still's "Poem for Orchestra," Alexander Scriabin's "The Poem of Ecstasy," Hector Berlioz's "Le Corsaire Overture," and a recent performance by the Kansas City Symphony of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's sweeping symphonic poem: "Scheherazade."
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Leonore Overture No. 3
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Live performance, March 2015
Poem for Orchestra
by William Grant Still
Joshua Weilerstein, guest conductor
Live performance, January 2022
Le Poeme de l'extase (The Poem of Ecstasy)
by Alexander Scriabin
Live performance, January 2016
Le Corsaire Overture, Op. 21
by Hector Berlioz
Live performance, March 2018
Scheherazade, Op. 35
by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Peter Oundjian, guest conductor
Live performance, November 2021