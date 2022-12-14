© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

Poetry in motion, with music from Rimsky-Korsakov to William Grant Still

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published December 14, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST
OunjianRKETW_4178-2021-11-05.jpg
Eric T Williams
/
Guest conductor Peter Oundjian leads the Kansas City Symphony in Helzberg Hall, November 2021

It's poetry in motion as co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies explore a wonderfully dramatic set of music including Beethoven's "Leonore Overture No. 3," William Grant Still's "Poem for Orchestra," Alexander Scriabin's "The Poem of Ecstasy," Hector Berlioz's "Le Corsaire Overture," and a recent performance by the Kansas City Symphony of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's sweeping symphonic poem: "Scheherazade."

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Leonore Overture No. 3
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Live performance, March 2015

Poem for Orchestra
by William Grant Still
Joshua Weilerstein, guest conductor
Live performance, January 2022

Le Poeme de l'extase (The Poem of Ecstasy)
by Alexander Scriabin
Live performance, January 2016

Le Corsaire Overture, Op. 21
by Hector Berlioz
Live performance, March 2018

Scheherazade, Op. 35
by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Peter Oundjian, guest conductor
Live performance, November 2021

Tags
The Kansas City Symphony MusicLocal musicClassical KCclassical
Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
