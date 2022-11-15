© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

A symphonic poem by Florence Price and Benjamin Britten's monumental War Requiem

Published November 15, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST
Eric T. Williams
Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony, the Kansas City Symphony Chorus and soloists acknowledge the audience's ovation following their May 2017 performance in Helzberg Hall of Benjamin Britten's War Requiem.

Listen to performances of "The Oak," a piece by Florence Price that was only recently discovered, and Benjamin Britten's War Requiem, one of the 20th century's towering choral masterpieces.

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

The Oak
by Florence Price
Peter Oundjian, guest conductor
Live performance, November 2021

War Requiem
by Benjamin Britten
Christine Brewer, soprano
Anthony Dean Griffey, tenor
Stephen Powell, baritone
Kansas City Symphony Chorus — Charles Bruffy, director
Allegro KC Children's Chorus — Christy Elsner, director
Live performance, May 2017

The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCLocal musicclassical musicclassical
Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
