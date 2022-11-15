A symphonic poem by Florence Price and Benjamin Britten's monumental War Requiem
Listen to performances of "The Oak," a piece by Florence Price that was only recently discovered, and Benjamin Britten's War Requiem, one of the 20th century's towering choral masterpieces.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
The Oak
by Florence Price
Peter Oundjian, guest conductor
Live performance, November 2021
War Requiem
by Benjamin Britten
Christine Brewer, soprano
Anthony Dean Griffey, tenor
Stephen Powell, baritone
Kansas City Symphony Chorus — Charles Bruffy, director
Allegro KC Children's Chorus — Christy Elsner, director
Live performance, May 2017