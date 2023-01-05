Changing with the times: From Franz Josef Haydn to Carlos Simon
In the spirit of a new year, co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies highlight five works never before heard on these broadcasts. We'll hear Mozart's "Serenade No. 11 for Winds," Haydn's "Symphony No. 64," "Rainbow Body" by Christopher Theofanidis, Carlos Simon's "Warmth From Other Suns," and the "Burlesque in D Minor for Piano and Orchestra" by a young Richard Strauss.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat major, K. 375
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Live performance, June 2021
Symphony No. 64 in A Major - "Tempora mutantur"
by Franz Josef Haydn
Live performance, June 2021
Rainbow Body
by Christopher Theofanidis
Live performance, June 2015
Warmth From Other Suns
by Carlos Simon
Live performance, May 2021
Burleske in D Minor for Piano and Orchestra
by Richard Strauss
Peter Oundjian, guest conductor
Janice Carissa, piano
Live performance, November 2021