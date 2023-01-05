© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
kcs_on_ckc.png
The Kansas City Symphony

Changing with the times: From Franz Josef Haydn to Carlos Simon

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published January 5, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST
ETW_8223.JPG
Eric T Williams
/
Michael Stern welcomes composer Carlos Simon to speak on the Helzberg Hall stage before a May 2021 masked and socially distanced performance of Simon's work "Warmth From Other Suns."

In the spirit of a new year, co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies highlight five works never before heard on these broadcasts. We'll hear Mozart's "Serenade No. 11 for Winds," Haydn's "Symphony No. 64," "Rainbow Body" by Christopher Theofanidis, Carlos Simon's "Warmth From Other Suns," and the "Burlesque in D Minor for Piano and Orchestra" by a young Richard Strauss.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Serenade No. 11 for Winds in E flat major, K. 375
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Live performance, June 2021

Symphony No. 64 in A Major - "Tempora mutantur"
by Franz Josef Haydn
Live performance, June 2021

Rainbow Body
by Christopher Theofanidis
Live performance, June 2015

Warmth From Other Suns
by Carlos Simon
Live performance, May 2021

Burleske in D Minor for Piano and Orchestra
by Richard Strauss
Peter Oundjian, guest conductor
Janice Carissa, piano
Live performance, November 2021

ETW_3843-2021-11-05.jpg
Eric T Williams
/
Pianist Janice Carissa performs Richard Strauss' "Burleske in D minor" with the Kansas City Symphony, November 2021

Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
