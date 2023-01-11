Mahler's "Titan" and a celebration of Mozart
This week, the Kansas City Symphony on Classical KC continues to celebrate the January birthday of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart by showcasing his "Concerto for Piano No. 23" in a performance from Orion Weiss under the direction of the late Bramwell Tovey. You'll also hear Mozart's "Concerto No. 1 for Flute" featuring the Kansas City Symphony's principal flutist, Michael Gordon. The program will close with a recent performance of Gustav Mahler's "Symphony No. 1," which marked the orchestra's full scale return to Helzberg Hall following pandemic restrictions.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Concerto No. 1 in G Major for Flute and Orchestra, K. 285c
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Michael Gordon, flute
Live performance, January 2017
Concerto No. 23 in A Major for Piano and Orchestra, K. 488
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Bramwell Tovey, guest conductor
Orion Weiss, piano
Live performance, November 2014
Symphony No. 1 in D Major
by Gustav Mahler
Live performance, September 2021
Bonus Content
What does Mozart's "Concerto No. 23 in A Major for Piano and Orchestra, K. 488" have to do with the death of Joseph Stalin? Dan Margolies explains the amazing story of defiant Russian pianist Maria Yudina.