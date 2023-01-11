© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

Mahler's "Titan" and a celebration of Mozart

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published January 11, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST
Eric T. Williams
Kansas City Symphony principal flutist Michael Gordon steps forward as soloist during a January 2017 performance of Mozart's "Concerto No. 1 in G Major for Flute and Orchestra."

This week, the Kansas City Symphony on Classical KC continues to celebrate the January birthday of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart by showcasing his "Concerto for Piano No. 23" in a performance from Orion Weiss under the direction of the late Bramwell Tovey. You'll also hear Mozart's "Concerto No. 1 for Flute" featuring the Kansas City Symphony's principal flutist, Michael Gordon. The program will close with a recent performance of Gustav Mahler's "Symphony No. 1," which marked the orchestra's full scale return to Helzberg Hall following pandemic restrictions.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto No. 1 in G Major for Flute and Orchestra, K. 285c
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Michael Gordon, flute
Live performance, January 2017

Concerto No. 23 in A Major for Piano and Orchestra, K. 488
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Bramwell Tovey, guest conductor
Orion Weiss, piano
Live performance, November 2014

Symphony No. 1 in D Major
by Gustav Mahler
Live performance, September 2021

Bonus Content
What does Mozart's "Concerto No. 23 in A Major for Piano and Orchestra, K. 488" have to do with the death of Joseph Stalin? Dan Margolies explains the amazing story of defiant Russian pianist Maria Yudina.
Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
