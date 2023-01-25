© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Weather-related closings and delays
kcs_on_ckc.png
The Kansas City Symphony

Celebrations and singular achievements: Music of Mozart, Poulenc and Lutoslawski

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published January 25, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST
ETW_3815.JPG
Eric T Williams
/
Principal clarinet player Raymond Santos performs Mozarts "Concerto for Clarinet" with his colleagues in the Kansas City Symphony and guest conductor Christian Reif, April 2022

Our January birthday celebration of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart concludes with a hearing of his "Divertimento in D" and a recent performance of his "Concerto for Clarinet" featuring Kansas City Symphony principal clarinet player Raymond Santos. Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies will also celebrate the January birthdays of composers Francis Poulenc and Witold Lutoslawski.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Divertimento in D Major, K. 136
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Virtual performance, September 2021

Concerto in A Major for Clarinet and Orchestra, K. 622
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Christian Reif, guest conductor
Raymond Santos, clarinet
Live performance, April 2022

ETW_3817.JPG
Eric T Williams
/
Kansas City Symphony principal clarinet player Raymond Santos

Concerto in G Minor for Organ, Strings and Timpani
by Francis Poulenc
Caroline Robinson, organ
Live performance, April 2013

Concerto for Orchestra
by Witold Lutoslawski
Live performance, January 2012

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
