Celebrations and singular achievements: Music of Mozart, Poulenc and Lutoslawski
Our January birthday celebration of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart concludes with a hearing of his "Divertimento in D" and a recent performance of his "Concerto for Clarinet" featuring Kansas City Symphony principal clarinet player Raymond Santos. Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies will also celebrate the January birthdays of composers Francis Poulenc and Witold Lutoslawski.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Divertimento in D Major, K. 136
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Virtual performance, September 2021
Concerto in A Major for Clarinet and Orchestra, K. 622
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Christian Reif, guest conductor
Raymond Santos, clarinet
Live performance, April 2022
Concerto in G Minor for Organ, Strings and Timpani
by Francis Poulenc
Caroline Robinson, organ
Live performance, April 2013
Concerto for Orchestra
by Witold Lutoslawski
Live performance, January 2012