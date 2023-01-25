Celebrations and singular achievements: Music of Mozart, Poulenc and Lutoslawski

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Divertimento in D Major, K. 136

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Virtual performance, September 2021

Concerto in A Major for Clarinet and Orchestra, K. 622

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Christian Reif, guest conductor

Raymond Santos, clarinet

Live performance, April 2022

Eric T Williams / Kansas City Symphony principal clarinet player Raymond Santos

Concerto in G Minor for Organ, Strings and Timpani

by Francis Poulenc

Caroline Robinson, organ

Live performance, April 2013

Concerto for Orchestra

by Witold Lutoslawski

Live performance, January 2012

