© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcs_on_ckc.png
The Kansas City Symphony

A fanfare, an overture, a ballet and a celebration of Felix Mendelssohn

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published February 1, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST
KCS 230202.png
Composers Adolphus Hailstork, Felix Mendelssohn, Gioachino Rossini and Samuel Barber

In this varied program, co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies kick off Black History Month by highlighting the work of composer Adolphus Hailstork. We'll also celebrate Felix Mendelssohn's birthday and hear emotional music written for the stage by Gioachino Rossini and Samuel Barber.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Fanfare on Amazing Grace
by Adolphus Hailstork
Live performance, May 2021

Overture to La gazza ladra (The Thieving Magpie)
by Gioachino Rossini
Live performance, October 2012

Symphony No. 4 in A Major, Op. 90 "Italian"
by Felix Mendelssohn
Live performance, June 2018

Concerto in E Minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 64
by Felix Mendelssohn
Peter Oundjian, guest conductor
Nancy Zhou, violin
Live performance, January 2020

Medea, Op. 23
by Samuel Barber
Live performance, June 2021

Tags
The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCLocal musicclassicalclassical music
Stay Connected
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Related Content