A fanfare, an overture, a ballet and a celebration of Felix Mendelssohn

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Fanfare on Amazing Grace

by Adolphus Hailstork

Live performance, May 2021

Overture to La gazza ladra (The Thieving Magpie)

by Gioachino Rossini

Live performance, October 2012

Symphony No. 4 in A Major, Op. 90 "Italian"

by Felix Mendelssohn

Live performance, June 2018

Concerto in E Minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 64

by Felix Mendelssohn

Peter Oundjian, guest conductor

Nancy Zhou, violin

Live performance, January 2020

Medea, Op. 23

by Samuel Barber

Live performance, June 2021