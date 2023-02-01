A fanfare, an overture, a ballet and a celebration of Felix Mendelssohn
In this varied program, co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies kick off Black History Month by highlighting the work of composer Adolphus Hailstork. We'll also celebrate Felix Mendelssohn's birthday and hear emotional music written for the stage by Gioachino Rossini and Samuel Barber.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Fanfare on Amazing Grace
by Adolphus Hailstork
Live performance, May 2021
Overture to La gazza ladra (The Thieving Magpie)
by Gioachino Rossini
Live performance, October 2012
Symphony No. 4 in A Major, Op. 90 "Italian"
by Felix Mendelssohn
Live performance, June 2018
Concerto in E Minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 64
by Felix Mendelssohn
Peter Oundjian, guest conductor
Nancy Zhou, violin
Live performance, January 2020
Medea, Op. 23
by Samuel Barber
Live performance, June 2021