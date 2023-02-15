Coronations, concertos and voices of our time

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Zadok the Priest - Coronation Anthem No. 1

by George Frideric Handel

Live performance, June 2022

Othello Overture

by Antonín Dvořák

Eduardo Strausser, guest conductor

Live performance, February 2022

"Rounds" for Piano and String Orchestra

by Jessie Montgomery

Awadagin Pratt, piano

Live performance, June 2022

To Awaken the Sleeper

by Joel Thompson

Joel Thompson, narrator

Live performance, January 2022 (World premiere)

Odyssey

by Stuart Murray Turnbull

Live performance, October 2021 (World premiere)

Second Concerto for Orchestra

by Steven Stucky

Live performance, October 2013