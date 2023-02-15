© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
The Kansas City Symphony

Coronations, concertos and voices of our time

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published February 15, 2023
ETW_8681.JPG
Eric T Williams
/
Composer Joel Thompson narrates his work "To Awaken the Sleeper" in a world premiere performance with the Kansas City Symphony, January 2022

This week, hear more recent Kansas City Symphony performances including world premieres by Joel Thompson and Stuart Murray Turnbull, and a co-commission from Jessie Montgomery. We'll also hear Steven Stucky's "Second Concerto for Orchestra," Dvořák's "Othello Overture" and Handel's "Zadok the Priest."

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Zadok the Priest - Coronation Anthem No. 1
by George Frideric Handel
Live performance, June 2022

Othello Overture
by Antonín Dvořák
Eduardo Strausser, guest conductor
Live performance, February 2022

"Rounds" for Piano and String Orchestra
by Jessie Montgomery
Awadagin Pratt, piano
Live performance, June 2022

To Awaken the Sleeper
by Joel Thompson
Joel Thompson, narrator
Live performance, January 2022 (World premiere)

Odyssey
by Stuart Murray Turnbull
Live performance, October 2021 (World premiere)

Second Concerto for Orchestra
by Steven Stucky
Live performance, October 2013

The Kansas City Symphony
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
