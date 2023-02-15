Coronations, concertos and voices of our time
This week, hear more recent Kansas City Symphony performances including world premieres by Joel Thompson and Stuart Murray Turnbull, and a co-commission from Jessie Montgomery. We'll also hear Steven Stucky's "Second Concerto for Orchestra," Dvořák's "Othello Overture" and Handel's "Zadok the Priest."
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Zadok the Priest - Coronation Anthem No. 1
by George Frideric Handel
Live performance, June 2022
Othello Overture
by Antonín Dvořák
Eduardo Strausser, guest conductor
Live performance, February 2022
"Rounds" for Piano and String Orchestra
by Jessie Montgomery
Awadagin Pratt, piano
Live performance, June 2022
To Awaken the Sleeper
by Joel Thompson
Joel Thompson, narrator
Live performance, January 2022 (World premiere)
Odyssey
by Stuart Murray Turnbull
Live performance, October 2021 (World premiere)
Second Concerto for Orchestra
by Steven Stucky
Live performance, October 2013