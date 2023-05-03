© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

A celebration of Tchaikovsky and Haydn's 'beginning of all things'

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published May 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT
Music director Michael Stern leads the Kansas City Symphony in a performance of Peter Tchaikovsky's "Symphony No. 3" in Helzberg Hall, May 2016

This week, we begin a month long birthday celebration of Peter Tchaikovsky. We'll hear the Kansas City Symphony perform Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 3 and Symphony No. 5, plus Franz Joseph Haydn's "Overture to 'The Creation.'" Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies will discuss the mindset of each composer as they wrote these works.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to "The Creation"
by Franz Joseph Haydn
Live performance, May 2011

Symphony No. 3 in D Major, Op. 29 - "Polish"
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Live performance, May 2016

Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 64
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Live performance, September 2014

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
