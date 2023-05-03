A celebration of Tchaikovsky and Haydn's 'beginning of all things'
This week, we begin a month long birthday celebration of Peter Tchaikovsky. We'll hear the Kansas City Symphony perform Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 3 and Symphony No. 5, plus Franz Joseph Haydn's "Overture to 'The Creation.'" Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies will discuss the mindset of each composer as they wrote these works.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Overture to "The Creation"
by Franz Joseph Haydn
Live performance, May 2011
Symphony No. 3 in D Major, Op. 29 - "Polish"
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Live performance, May 2016
Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 64
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Live performance, September 2014