Angst and exuberance: The early work of Tchaikovsky and Brahms
Our birthday celebration of Peter Tchaikovsky and Johannes Brahms continues by featuring three early works from these master composers. We'll hear Tchaikovsky's 'Romeo and Juliet' Overture-Fantasy and Symphony No. 2, plus the Serenade No. 1 from Brahms. Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies explore how the two great composers' youthful emotions are depicted in their work.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
'Romeo and Juliet' Overture-Fantasy
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Live performance, October 2013
Symphony No. 2 in C minor, Op. 17
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Live performance, February 2013
Serenade No. 1 in D major, Op. 11
by Johannes Brahms
Live performance, November 2015