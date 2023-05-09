© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcs_on_ckc.png
The Kansas City Symphony

Angst and exuberance: The early work of Tchaikovsky and Brahms

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published May 9, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT
KCS 230511.png
Public Domain
/
Encyclopedia Britannica
Johannes Brahms (1853) and Peter Tchaikovsky (1874)

Our birthday celebration of Peter Tchaikovsky and Johannes Brahms continues by featuring three early works from these master composers. We'll hear Tchaikovsky's 'Romeo and Juliet' Overture-Fantasy and Symphony No. 2, plus the Serenade No. 1 from Brahms. Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies explore how the two great composers' youthful emotions are depicted in their work.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

'Romeo and Juliet' Overture-Fantasy
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Live performance, October 2013

Symphony No. 2 in C minor, Op. 17
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Live performance, February 2013

Serenade No. 1 in D major, Op. 11
by Johannes Brahms
Live performance, November 2015

Tags
The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCclassicalLocal musicclassical music
Stay Connected
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Related Content