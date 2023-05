The turmoil and optimism of Tchaikovsky and Brahms

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Variations on a Rococo Theme for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 33

by Peter Tchaikovsky

Eduardo Strausser, guest conductor

Zlatomir Fung, cello

Live performance, February 2022

Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 74 - Pathétique

by Peter Tchaikovsky

Yoav Talmi, guest conductor

Live performance, November 2017

Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73

by Johannes Brahms

Live performance, November 2016