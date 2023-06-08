Kansas City native Maria Ioudenitch shines in Barber's Violin Concerto. Plus, Brahms' 'crisis of faith'
Michael Stern and Dan Margolies will be your guide through a varied program of music including two choral works by Johannes Brahms, Samuel Barber's Violin Concerto, John Adams' "The Chairman Dances," Zoltán Koldály's "Dances of Galanta," and Aaron Copland's "El Salón México."
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Nänie for Chorus and Orchestra, Op. 82
by Johannes Brahms
Domingo Hindoyan - guest conductor
Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director
Live performance, October 2022
Schicksalslied for Chorus and Orchestra, Op. 54
by Johannes Brahms
Domingo Hindoyan - guest conductor
Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director
Live performance, October 2022
Violin Concerto
by Samuel Barber
Kevin John Edusei - guest conductor
Maria Ioudenitch - violin
Live performance, January 2023
The Chairman Dances
by John Adams
Live performance, February 2016
Dances of Galánta
by Zoltán Koldály
Paolo Bortolameolli - guest conductor
Live performance, April 2022
El Salón México
by Aaron Copland
Paolo Bortolameolli - guest conductor
Live performance, April 2022