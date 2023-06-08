Kansas City native Maria Ioudenitch shines in Barber's Violin Concerto. Plus, Brahms' 'crisis of faith'

Hosts

Program

Nänie for Chorus and Orchestra, Op. 82

by Johannes Brahms

Domingo Hindoyan - guest conductor

Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director

Live performance, October 2022

Schicksalslied for Chorus and Orchestra, Op. 54

by Johannes Brahms

Domingo Hindoyan - guest conductor

Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director

Live performance, October 2022

Violin Concerto

by Samuel Barber

Kevin John Edusei - guest conductor

Maria Ioudenitch - violin

Live performance, January 2023

The Chairman Dances

by John Adams

Live performance, February 2016

Dances of Galánta

by Zoltán Koldály

Paolo Bortolameolli - guest conductor

Live performance, April 2022

El Salón México

by Aaron Copland

Paolo Bortolameolli - guest conductor

Live performance, April 2022