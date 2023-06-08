© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

Kansas City native Maria Ioudenitch shines in Barber's Violin Concerto. Plus, Brahms' 'crisis of faith'

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published June 8, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT
Violinist and Kansas City native, Maria Ioudenitch
Courtesy of Artist
/
Violinist and Kansas City native, Maria Ioudenitch

Michael Stern and Dan Margolies will be your guide through a varied program of music including two choral works by Johannes Brahms, Samuel Barber's Violin Concerto, John Adams' "The Chairman Dances," Zoltán Koldály's "Dances of Galanta," and Aaron Copland's "El Salón México."

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Nänie for Chorus and Orchestra, Op. 82
by Johannes Brahms
Domingo Hindoyan - guest conductor
Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director
Live performance, October 2022

Schicksalslied for Chorus and Orchestra, Op. 54
by Johannes Brahms
Domingo Hindoyan - guest conductor
Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director
Live performance, October 2022

Violin Concerto
by Samuel Barber
Kevin John Edusei - guest conductor
Maria Ioudenitch - violin
Live performance, January 2023

The Chairman Dances
by John Adams
Live performance, February 2016

Dances of Galánta
by Zoltán Koldály
Paolo Bortolameolli - guest conductor
Live performance, April 2022

El Salón México
by Aaron Copland
Paolo Bortolameolli - guest conductor
Live performance, April 2022

The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCLocal musicclassical musicclassical
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
