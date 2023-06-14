A celebration of George Walker and Robert Schumann

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Lyric for Strings

by George Walker

Streaming performance, January 2021

Symphony No. 2 in C Major, Op. 61

by Robert Schumann

David Zinman - guest conductor

Live performance, February 2018

Konzertstück in F major for Four Horns and Orchestra, Op. 86

by Robert Schumann

Elizabeth Gray, David Gamble, David Sullivan and Alberto Suarez - horn

Live performance, September 2015

Symphony No. 3 in Eb major, Op. 97

by Robert Schumann

Live performance, March 2015