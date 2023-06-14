A celebration of George Walker and Robert Schumann
This week, co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the birthdays of Robert Schumann and George Walker. We'll hear Walker's "Lyric for Strings:" a moving tribute to his mother, who had been enslaved. Also, we'll hear two symphonies by Schumann and his "Konzertstück in F Major for Four Horns," featuring four members of the Kansas City Symphony horn section.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Lyric for Strings
by George Walker
Streaming performance, January 2021
Symphony No. 2 in C Major, Op. 61
by Robert Schumann
David Zinman - guest conductor
Live performance, February 2018
Konzertstück in F major for Four Horns and Orchestra, Op. 86
by Robert Schumann
Elizabeth Gray, David Gamble, David Sullivan and Alberto Suarez - horn
Live performance, September 2015
Symphony No. 3 in Eb major, Op. 97
by Robert Schumann
Live performance, March 2015