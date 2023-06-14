© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

A celebration of George Walker and Robert Schumann

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published June 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT
Elizabeth Gray, David Gamble, David Sullivan and Alberto Suarez - members of the Kansas City Symphony horn section - perform Robert Schumann's "Konzertstück for Four Horns" in Helzberg Hall, September 2015.

This week, co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the birthdays of Robert Schumann and George Walker. We'll hear Walker's "Lyric for Strings:" a moving tribute to his mother, who had been enslaved. Also, we'll hear two symphonies by Schumann and his "Konzertstück in F Major for Four Horns," featuring four members of the Kansas City Symphony horn section.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Lyric for Strings
by George Walker
Streaming performance, January 2021

Symphony No. 2 in C Major, Op. 61
by Robert Schumann
David Zinman - guest conductor
Live performance, February 2018

Konzertstück in F major for Four Horns and Orchestra, Op. 86
by Robert Schumann
Elizabeth Gray, David Gamble, David Sullivan and Alberto Suarez - horn
Live performance, September 2015

Symphony No. 3 in Eb major, Op. 97
by Robert Schumann
Live performance, March 2015

The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCclassicalclassical musicLocal music
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
