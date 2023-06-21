© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

The quintessence of Richard Strauss

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published June 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT
Eric Williams
/
Kansas City Symphony
Soprano Christine Brewer with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony performing Richard Strauss' Four Last Songs in February 2013.

Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the birthday of Richard Strauss and explore his musical life. We'll hear early works such as "Also Sprach Zarathustra" and "Don Juan," plus later works like the "Suite from 'Der Rosenkavalier'" and his moving "Four Last Songs."

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Also sprach Zarathustra, Op. 30
by Richard Strauss
Live performance, November 2019

Four Last Songs
by Richard Strauss
Christine Brewer - soprano
Live performance, February 2013

Suite from 'Der Rosenkavalier,' Op. 59
by Richard Strauss
Live performance, March 2012

Don Juan, Op. 20
by Richard Strauss
Live performance, May 2015

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
