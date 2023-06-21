The quintessence of Richard Strauss
Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the birthday of Richard Strauss and explore his musical life. We'll hear early works such as "Also Sprach Zarathustra" and "Don Juan," plus later works like the "Suite from 'Der Rosenkavalier'" and his moving "Four Last Songs."
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Also sprach Zarathustra, Op. 30
by Richard Strauss
Live performance, November 2019
Four Last Songs
by Richard Strauss
Christine Brewer - soprano
Live performance, February 2013
Suite from 'Der Rosenkavalier,' Op. 59
by Richard Strauss
Live performance, March 2012
Don Juan, Op. 20
by Richard Strauss
Live performance, May 2015