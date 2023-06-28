A celebration of Carl Nielsen: From the lighthearted to 'The Inextinguishable'
Join Michael Stern and Dan Margolies for a varied program that celebrates Danish master composer, Carl Nielsen. We'll hear his 'Overture to Maskarade,' 'Seven Pieces from Aladdin' and his Symphony No. 4: 'The Inextinguishable' led by guest conductor Thomas Wilkins. Plus, members of the Kansas City Symphony perform gorgeous smaller scale compositions by Edward Elgar and Richard Strauss.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Introduction and Allegro for String Quartet and String Orchestra
by Edward Elgar
Streaming performance, February 2021
Serenade in Eb major, Op. 7
by Richard Strauss
Live performance, May 2021
Seven Pieces from Aladdin, Op. 34
by Carl Nielsen
Live performance, January 2019
Overture to 'Maskarade'
by Carl Nielsen
Live performance, March 2017
Symphony No. 4, Op. 29 - The Inextinguishable
by Carl Nielsen
Thomas Wilkins - guest conductor
Live performance, March 2023