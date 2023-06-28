A celebration of Carl Nielsen: From the lighthearted to 'The Inextinguishable'

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Introduction and Allegro for String Quartet and String Orchestra

by Edward Elgar

Streaming performance, February 2021

Serenade in Eb major, Op. 7

by Richard Strauss

Live performance, May 2021

Seven Pieces from Aladdin, Op. 34

by Carl Nielsen

Live performance, January 2019

Overture to 'Maskarade'

by Carl Nielsen

Live performance, March 2017

Symphony No. 4, Op. 29 - The Inextinguishable

by Carl Nielsen

Thomas Wilkins - guest conductor

Live performance, March 2023