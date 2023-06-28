© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
The Kansas City Symphony

A celebration of Carl Nielsen: From the lighthearted to 'The Inextinguishable'

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published June 28, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT
Guest conductor Thomas Wilkins leads the Kansas City Symphony, March 2023
Eric T Williams
/
Conductor Thomas Wilkins leads the Kansas City Symphony, March 2023

Join Michael Stern and Dan Margolies for a varied program that celebrates Danish master composer, Carl Nielsen. We'll hear his 'Overture to Maskarade,' 'Seven Pieces from Aladdin' and his Symphony No. 4: 'The Inextinguishable' led by guest conductor Thomas Wilkins. Plus, members of the Kansas City Symphony perform gorgeous smaller scale compositions by Edward Elgar and Richard Strauss.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Introduction and Allegro for String Quartet and String Orchestra
by Edward Elgar
Streaming performance, February 2021

Serenade in Eb major, Op. 7
by Richard Strauss
Live performance, May 2021

Seven Pieces from Aladdin, Op. 34
by Carl Nielsen
Live performance, January 2019

Overture to 'Maskarade'
by Carl Nielsen
Live performance, March 2017

Symphony No. 4, Op. 29 - The Inextinguishable
by Carl Nielsen
Thomas Wilkins - guest conductor
Live performance, March 2023

The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCclassicalLocal musicMusic
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
