'New worlds within the bright valleys:' Music by Puccini, Higdon, Bates and Respighi

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Capriccio sinfonico

by Giacomo Puccini

Live performance, October 2015

On a Wire

by Jennifer Higdon

Eighth Blackbird, solo ensemble

Live performance, October 2012

Garages of the Valley

by Mason Bates

Francesco Lecce-Chong, guest conductor

Live performance, January 2023

The Fountains of Rome

by Ottorino Respighi

Francesco Lecce-Chong, guest conductor

Live performance, January 2023

The Pines of Rome

by Ottorino Respighi

Francesco Lecce-Chong, guest conductor

Live performance, January 2023