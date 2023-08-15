© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

'New worlds within the bright valleys:' Music by Puccini, Higdon, Bates and Respighi

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published August 15, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT
Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong leads the Kansas City Symphony
Eric T Williams
Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong leads the Kansas City Symphony

This week's performances will take you on a musical tour of Italy with music from Giacomo Puccini alongside Ottorino Respighi's "Fountains of Rome" and "Pines of Rome." We'll also tour Silicon Valley with Mason Bates' "Garages of the Valley," and hear Jennifer Higdon's "On a Wire:" a concerto featuring the modern chamber group Eighth Blackbird.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Capriccio sinfonico
by Giacomo Puccini
Live performance, October 2015

On a Wire
by Jennifer Higdon
Eighth Blackbird, solo ensemble
Live performance, October 2012

Garages of the Valley
by Mason Bates
Francesco Lecce-Chong, guest conductor
Live performance, January 2023

The Fountains of Rome
by Ottorino Respighi
Francesco Lecce-Chong, guest conductor
Live performance, January 2023

The Pines of Rome
by Ottorino Respighi
Francesco Lecce-Chong, guest conductor
Live performance, January 2023

The Kansas City Symphony
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
