'New worlds within the bright valleys:' Music by Puccini, Higdon, Bates and Respighi
This week's performances will take you on a musical tour of Italy with music from Giacomo Puccini alongside Ottorino Respighi's "Fountains of Rome" and "Pines of Rome." We'll also tour Silicon Valley with Mason Bates' "Garages of the Valley," and hear Jennifer Higdon's "On a Wire:" a concerto featuring the modern chamber group Eighth Blackbird.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Capriccio sinfonico
by Giacomo Puccini
Live performance, October 2015
On a Wire
by Jennifer Higdon
Eighth Blackbird, solo ensemble
Live performance, October 2012
Garages of the Valley
by Mason Bates
Francesco Lecce-Chong, guest conductor
Live performance, January 2023
The Fountains of Rome
by Ottorino Respighi
Francesco Lecce-Chong, guest conductor
Live performance, January 2023
The Pines of Rome
by Ottorino Respighi
Francesco Lecce-Chong, guest conductor
Live performance, January 2023