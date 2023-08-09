© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
The Kansas City Symphony

'The result of my pondering:' Bernstein's 'Psalms,' 'Meditations' and more

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published August 9, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony
Eric T. Williams
/
kcsymphony.org
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony

This week, Michael Stern and Dan Margolies continue to celebrate the life and work of Leonard Bernstein. We'll hear his Suite from "On the Waterfront," "Three Meditations from Mass" and "Chichester Psalms." We'll also hear Alexander Glazunov's Violin Concerto in A minor and the rollicking "Academic Festival Overture" by Johannes Brahms.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Academic Festival Overture, Op. 80
by Johannes Brahms
Live performance, January 2012

Concerto in A minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 82
by Alexander Glazunov
Carlos Miguel Prieto - guest conductor
Tianwa Yang - violin
Live performance, November 2011

Symphonic Suite from On the Waterfront
by Leonard Bernstein
Live performance, February 2014

Three Meditations from Mass
by Leonard Bernstein
Yo-Yo Ma - cello
Live performance, March 2018

Chichester Psalms for Chorus and Orchestra
by Leonard Bernstein
Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charle Bruffy, director
Joe Rogers - boy treble soloist
Live performance, April 2018

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
