'The result of my pondering:' Bernstein's 'Psalms,' 'Meditations' and more
This week, Michael Stern and Dan Margolies continue to celebrate the life and work of Leonard Bernstein. We'll hear his Suite from "On the Waterfront," "Three Meditations from Mass" and "Chichester Psalms." We'll also hear Alexander Glazunov's Violin Concerto in A minor and the rollicking "Academic Festival Overture" by Johannes Brahms.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Academic Festival Overture, Op. 80
by Johannes Brahms
Live performance, January 2012
Concerto in A minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 82
by Alexander Glazunov
Carlos Miguel Prieto - guest conductor
Tianwa Yang - violin
Live performance, November 2011
Symphonic Suite from On the Waterfront
by Leonard Bernstein
Live performance, February 2014
Three Meditations from Mass
by Leonard Bernstein
Yo-Yo Ma - cello
Live performance, March 2018
Chichester Psalms for Chorus and Orchestra
by Leonard Bernstein
Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charle Bruffy, director
Joe Rogers - boy treble soloist
Live performance, April 2018