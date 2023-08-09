'The result of my pondering:' Bernstein's 'Psalms,' 'Meditations' and more

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Academic Festival Overture, Op. 80

by Johannes Brahms

Live performance, January 2012

Concerto in A minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 82

by Alexander Glazunov

Carlos Miguel Prieto - guest conductor

Tianwa Yang - violin

Live performance, November 2011

Symphonic Suite from On the Waterfront

by Leonard Bernstein

Live performance, February 2014

Three Meditations from Mass

by Leonard Bernstein

Yo-Yo Ma - cello

Live performance, March 2018

Chichester Psalms for Chorus and Orchestra

by Leonard Bernstein

Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charle Bruffy, director

Joe Rogers - boy treble soloist

Live performance, April 2018