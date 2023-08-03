Celebrating August birthdays with Starbursts, Symphonic Dances and a half-man half-goat
Join co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies for a birthday celebration of Leonard Bernstein and Claude Debussy. We'll hear Bernstein's enduring Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story," and Symphony No. 2: "The Age of Anxiety" along with Debussy's "Prelude to the Afternoon of the Faun" and "En blanc et noir." Plus, we'll hear a fun work from contemporary American composer Jonathan Leshnoff called "Starburst."
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Starburst
by Jonathan Leshnoff
Live performance, October 2010
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
by Claude Debussy
Live performance, January 2015
En blanc et noir
by Claude Debussy arr. by Robin Holloway
Jun Märkl - guest conductor
Live performance, February 2017
Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'
by Leonard Bernstein
Live performance, March 2018
Symphony No. 2: 'The Age of Anxiety'
by Leonard Bernstein
Ran Dank - piano
Live performance, June 2018