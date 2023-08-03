© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Celebrating August birthdays with Starbursts, Symphonic Dances and a half-man half-goat

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published August 3, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT
Artwork by Léon Bakst from the program for the 1912 ballet "Afternoon of the Faun" with music by Claude Debussy and choreography by Vaslav Nijinsky.
Dover Publishing
Artwork by Léon Bakst from the program for the 1912 ballet "Afternoon of the Faun" with music by Claude Debussy and choreography by Vaslav Nijinsky.

Join co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies for a birthday celebration of Leonard Bernstein and Claude Debussy. We'll hear Bernstein's enduring Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story," and Symphony No. 2: "The Age of Anxiety" along with Debussy's "Prelude to the Afternoon of the Faun" and "En blanc et noir." Plus, we'll hear a fun work from contemporary American composer Jonathan Leshnoff called "Starburst."

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Starburst
by Jonathan Leshnoff
Live performance, October 2010

Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
by Claude Debussy
Live performance, January 2015

En blanc et noir
by Claude Debussy arr. by Robin Holloway
Jun Märkl - guest conductor
Live performance, February 2017

Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'
by Leonard Bernstein
Live performance, March 2018

Symphony No. 2: 'The Age of Anxiety'
by Leonard Bernstein
Ran Dank - piano
Live performance, June 2018

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
