Celebrating August birthdays with Starbursts, Symphonic Dances and a half-man half-goat

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Starburst

by Jonathan Leshnoff

Live performance, October 2010

Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune

by Claude Debussy

Live performance, January 2015

En blanc et noir

by Claude Debussy arr. by Robin Holloway

Jun Märkl - guest conductor

Live performance, February 2017

Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'

by Leonard Bernstein

Live performance, March 2018

Symphony No. 2: 'The Age of Anxiety'

by Leonard Bernstein

Ran Dank - piano

Live performance, June 2018