How is Dvořák's music like KC BBQ? Yo-Yo Ma has his answer. Plus, hear music by Mozart and Habibi

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to La clemenza di Tito

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Bernard Labadie - guest conductor

Live performance, November 2016

Concerto in B minor for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 104

by Antonín Dvořák

Yo-Yo Ma - cello

Live performance, January 2012

Jeder Baum spricht (Every Tree Speaks)

by Iman Habibi

Live performance, October 2022

Symphony No. 6 in D major, Op. 60

by Antonín Dvořák

Live performance, February 2013