How is Dvořák's music like KC BBQ? Yo-Yo Ma has his answer. Plus, hear music by Mozart and Habibi
In a celebration of Antonín Dvořák's music, co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies highlight his Symphony No. 6 and his celebrated B minor Cello Concerto featuring famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma. We'll also hear a fun overture from Mozart and an homage to nature and Beethoven titled "Every Tree Speaks" by Iranian-Canadian composer Iman Habibi.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Overture to La clemenza di Tito
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Bernard Labadie - guest conductor
Live performance, November 2016
Concerto in B minor for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 104
by Antonín Dvořák
Yo-Yo Ma - cello
Live performance, January 2012
Jeder Baum spricht (Every Tree Speaks)
by Iman Habibi
Live performance, October 2022
Symphony No. 6 in D major, Op. 60
by Antonín Dvořák
Live performance, February 2013