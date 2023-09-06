© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
The Kansas City Symphony

How is Dvořák's music like KC BBQ? Yo-Yo Ma has his answer. Plus, hear music by Mozart and Habibi

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published September 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT
Yo-Yo Ma with Michael Stern and The Kansas City Symphony at the Kauffman Center, 2012
Todd Rosenberg
/
The Kansas City Symphony
Yo-Yo Ma with Michael Stern and The Kansas City Symphony at the Kauffman Center, 2012

In a celebration of Antonín Dvořák's music, co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies highlight his Symphony No. 6 and his celebrated B minor Cello Concerto featuring famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma. We'll also hear a fun overture from Mozart and an homage to nature and Beethoven titled "Every Tree Speaks" by Iranian-Canadian composer Iman Habibi.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to La clemenza di Tito
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Bernard Labadie - guest conductor
Live performance, November 2016

Concerto in B minor for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 104
by Antonín Dvořák
Yo-Yo Ma - cello
Live performance, January 2012

Jeder Baum spricht (Every Tree Speaks)
by Iman Habibi
Live performance, October 2022

Symphony No. 6 in D major, Op. 60
by Antonín Dvořák
Live performance, February 2013

The Kansas City Symphony
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
