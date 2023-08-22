Who wrote it best? Violin concerto edition

Hosts

Program

Concerto No. 3 in G Major for Violin and Orchestra, K. 216

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Francesco Lecce-Chong - guest conductor

Geneva Lewis - violin

Live performance, January 2023

The Observatory

by Caroline Shaw

Teddy Abrams - guest conductor

Live performance, March 2023

Violin Concerto (Procession)

by Missy Mazzoli

Teddy Abrams - guest conductor

Jennifer Koh - violin

Live performance, March 2023

Concerto in D Minor for Violin and Orchestra, op. 47

by Jean Sibelius

Ryan Bancroft - guest conductor

Augustin Hadelich - violin

Live performance, June 2022