Who wrote it best? Violin concerto edition
This week we'll hear three violin concertos from three different centuries. Geneva Lewis solos on Mozart's third concerto, Jennifer Koh takes on Missy Mazzoli's modern concerto and Augustin Hadelich shines in the only violin concerto that Jean Sibelius ever wrote. We'll also explore Hollywood's highest hill with "The Observatory" by Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Concerto No. 3 in G Major for Violin and Orchestra, K. 216
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Francesco Lecce-Chong - guest conductor
Geneva Lewis - violin
Live performance, January 2023
The Observatory
by Caroline Shaw
Teddy Abrams - guest conductor
Live performance, March 2023
Violin Concerto (Procession)
by Missy Mazzoli
Teddy Abrams - guest conductor
Jennifer Koh - violin
Live performance, March 2023
Concerto in D Minor for Violin and Orchestra, op. 47
by Jean Sibelius
Ryan Bancroft - guest conductor
Augustin Hadelich - violin
Live performance, June 2022