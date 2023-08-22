© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

Who wrote it best? Violin concerto edition

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published August 22, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT
Eric T Williams
Violinist Geneva Lewis performs Mozart's "Concerto No. 3" with the Kansas City Symphony, January 2023

This week we'll hear three violin concertos from three different centuries. Geneva Lewis solos on Mozart's third concerto, Jennifer Koh takes on Missy Mazzoli's modern concerto and Augustin Hadelich shines in the only violin concerto that Jean Sibelius ever wrote. We'll also explore Hollywood's highest hill with "The Observatory" by Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto No. 3 in G Major for Violin and Orchestra, K. 216
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Francesco Lecce-Chong - guest conductor
Geneva Lewis - violin
Live performance, January 2023

The Observatory
by Caroline Shaw
Teddy Abrams - guest conductor
Live performance, March 2023

Violin Concerto (Procession)
by Missy Mazzoli
Teddy Abrams - guest conductor
Jennifer Koh - violin
Live performance, March 2023

Concerto in D Minor for Violin and Orchestra, op. 47
by Jean Sibelius
Ryan Bancroft - guest conductor
Augustin Hadelich - violin
Live performance, June 2022

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
