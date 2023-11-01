© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

Paul Hindemith's poetic 'Requiem for those we love.' Plus, music by Borodin and Hertzberg

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published November 1, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT
Michael Stern leads the Kansas City Symphony, chorus and soloists in Paul Hindemith's "When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom'd: A Requiem for those we love," April 2023
Eric T Williams
Michael Stern leads the Kansas City Symphony, chorus and soloists in Paul Hindemith's "When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom'd: A Requiem for those we love," April 2023

This week, co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the birthday of composer Paul Hindemith. We'll hear his 'Trauermusik' featuring Pinchas Zukerman alongside the Walt Whitman-inspired oratorio 'When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom'd: A Requiem for those we love.' We'll also hear the combined efforts of three Russian masters in Alexander Borodin's posthumously premiered 'Overture to Prince Igor,' and a haunting 21st century work by David Hertzberg.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to "Prince Igor"
by Alexander Borodin
Yoav Talmi - guest conductor
Live performance, November 2017

For non shall gaze on the Father and live
by David Hertzberg
Live performance, February 2017

Trauermusik
by Paul Hindemith
Pinchas Zukerman - guest conductor and viola
Live performance, May 2015

When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom’d: A Requiem for those we love
by Paul Hindemith
Sasha Cooke - mezzo soprano
Scott Hendricks - baritone
Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director
by Live performance, April 2023

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
