Paul Hindemith's poetic 'Requiem for those we love.' Plus, music by Borodin and Hertzberg

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to "Prince Igor"

by Alexander Borodin

Yoav Talmi - guest conductor

Live performance, November 2017

For non shall gaze on the Father and live

by David Hertzberg

Live performance, February 2017

Trauermusik

by Paul Hindemith

Pinchas Zukerman - guest conductor and viola

Live performance, May 2015

When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom’d: A Requiem for those we love

by Paul Hindemith

Sasha Cooke - mezzo soprano

Scott Hendricks - baritone

Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director

by Live performance, April 2023