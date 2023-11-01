Paul Hindemith's poetic 'Requiem for those we love.' Plus, music by Borodin and Hertzberg
This week, co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the birthday of composer Paul Hindemith. We'll hear his 'Trauermusik' featuring Pinchas Zukerman alongside the Walt Whitman-inspired oratorio 'When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom'd: A Requiem for those we love.' We'll also hear the combined efforts of three Russian masters in Alexander Borodin's posthumously premiered 'Overture to Prince Igor,' and a haunting 21st century work by David Hertzberg.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Overture to "Prince Igor"
by Alexander Borodin
Yoav Talmi - guest conductor
Live performance, November 2017
For non shall gaze on the Father and live
by David Hertzberg
Live performance, February 2017
Trauermusik
by Paul Hindemith
Pinchas Zukerman - guest conductor and viola
Live performance, May 2015
When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom’d: A Requiem for those we love
by Paul Hindemith
Sasha Cooke - mezzo soprano
Scott Hendricks - baritone
Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director
by Live performance, April 2023