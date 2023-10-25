© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Programs
The Kansas City Symphony

The Kansas City Symphony gets spooky with witches, goblins and a march to the scaffold

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published October 25, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT
A water goblin or "Vodník" sculpture by Josef Nálepa, Prague
Creative Commons
A water goblin or "Vodník" sculpture by Josef Nálepa, Prague

Celebrate Halloween with two ghastly tone poems by Antonín Dvořák: "The Noon Witch" and "The Water Goblin." Plus, we'll see if The Kansas City Symphony can "embrace the madness" of Hector Berlioz's dark and emotional "Symphonie fantastique." We'll also hear Claude Debussy's "Danse sacree et profane" featuring harpist Katherine Siochi.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

The Noon Witch, Op. 108
by Antonín Dvořák
Jeffrey Kahane - guest conductor
Live performance, June 2016

The Water Goblin
by Antonín Dvořák
Jeffrey Kahane - guest conductor
Live performance, June 2016

Danses sacrée et Danse profane
by Claude Debussy
Katherine Siochi - harp
Streaming performance, April 2021

Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14
by Hector Berlioz
Live performance, October 2022

Tags
The Kansas City Symphony HalloweenClassical KCLocal musicclassical music
Stay Connected
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Related Content