The Kansas City Symphony gets spooky with witches, goblins and a march to the scaffold
Celebrate Halloween with two ghastly tone poems by Antonín Dvořák: "The Noon Witch" and "The Water Goblin." Plus, we'll see if The Kansas City Symphony can "embrace the madness" of Hector Berlioz's dark and emotional "Symphonie fantastique." We'll also hear Claude Debussy's "Danse sacree et profane" featuring harpist Katherine Siochi.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
The Noon Witch, Op. 108
by Antonín Dvořák
Jeffrey Kahane - guest conductor
Live performance, June 2016
The Water Goblin
by Antonín Dvořák
Jeffrey Kahane - guest conductor
Live performance, June 2016
Danses sacrée et Danse profane
by Claude Debussy
Katherine Siochi - harp
Streaming performance, April 2021
Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14
by Hector Berlioz
Live performance, October 2022