The Kansas City Symphony

Copland, Coleridge-Taylor and Stravinsky launch music into the 20th century

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published November 8, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST
Conductor Thomas Wilkins leads the Kansas City Symphony, April 2023

The premiere of Aaron Copland's piano concerto was his mother's proudest moment and — as she said — "made all those music lessons worthwhile!" We'll hear that work, plus Copland's "Three Latin-American Sketches," a "Chacony" by Henry Purcell (as arranged by Benjamin Britten), Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's suite from his ballet "Hiawatha" and Stravinsky's timeline altering "Rite of Spring."

An agreement with the Kansas City Symphony allows us to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date. You can listen to currently available episodes here.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor

Chacony in G minor
by Henry Purcell, arr. by Benjamin Britten
Michael Francis - guest conductor
Live performance, March 2022

Three Latin-American Sketches
by Aaron Copland
Jason Seber - conductor
Streaming performance, April 2021

Concerto for Piano and Orchestra
by Aaron Copland
Garrick Ohlsson - piano
Live performance, February 2013

Suite from Hiawatha, Op. 82a
by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Thomas Wilkins - guest conductor
Live performance, April 2023

Le Sacre du printemps (The Rite of Spring)
by Igor Stravinsky
Live performance, June 2023

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
