Copland, Coleridge-Taylor and Stravinsky launch music into the 20th century

An agreement with the Kansas City Symphony allows us to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date. You can listen to currently available episodes here.

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Library of Congress Composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor

Chacony in G minor

by Henry Purcell, arr. by Benjamin Britten

Michael Francis - guest conductor

Live performance, March 2022

Three Latin-American Sketches

by Aaron Copland

Jason Seber - conductor

Streaming performance, April 2021

Concerto for Piano and Orchestra

by Aaron Copland

Garrick Ohlsson - piano

Live performance, February 2013

Suite from Hiawatha, Op. 82a

by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor

Thomas Wilkins - guest conductor

Live performance, April 2023

Le Sacre du printemps (The Rite of Spring)

by Igor Stravinsky

Live performance, June 2023