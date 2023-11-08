Copland, Coleridge-Taylor and Stravinsky launch music into the 20th century
The premiere of Aaron Copland's piano concerto was his mother's proudest moment and — as she said — "made all those music lessons worthwhile!" We'll hear that work, plus Copland's "Three Latin-American Sketches," a "Chacony" by Henry Purcell (as arranged by Benjamin Britten), Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's suite from his ballet "Hiawatha" and Stravinsky's timeline altering "Rite of Spring."
An agreement with the Kansas City Symphony allows us to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date. You can listen to currently available episodes here.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Chacony in G minor
by Henry Purcell, arr. by Benjamin Britten
Michael Francis - guest conductor
Live performance, March 2022
Three Latin-American Sketches
by Aaron Copland
Jason Seber - conductor
Streaming performance, April 2021
Concerto for Piano and Orchestra
by Aaron Copland
Garrick Ohlsson - piano
Live performance, February 2013
Suite from Hiawatha, Op. 82a
by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Thomas Wilkins - guest conductor
Live performance, April 2023
Le Sacre du printemps (The Rite of Spring)
by Igor Stravinsky
Live performance, June 2023