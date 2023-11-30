© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

A cornucopia of concertos: Music by Bach, Previn, Adés and Rachmaninoff

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published November 30, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST
Pianist Kenny Broberg and guest conductor Valentina Peleggi receive an ovation following a performance of Sergei Rachmaninoff's
Eric T Williams
Pianist Kenny Broberg and guest conductor Valentina Peleggi receive an ovation following a performance of Sergei Rachmaninoff's "Concerto No. 2 in C minor for Piano and Orchestra" - June 2023

This week, we'll hear an astounding array of soloists. Pinchas Zukerman and Noah Geller play Bach's "Concerto for Two Violins," and the husband and wife team of Jamie Loredo and Sharon robinson play André Previn's "Double Concerto for Violin and Orchestra." Superstar violinist Augustin Hadelich takes a solo turn in a concerto written by Thomas Adés, and local piano hero Kenny Broberg performs Sergei Rachmaninoff's challenging and lyrical second piano concerto.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto for Two Violins in D minor, BWV 1043
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Pinchas Zukerman - violin and guest conductor
Noah Geller - violin
Live performance, May 2015

Double Concerto for Violin, Cello and Orchestra
by André Previn
Jamie Loredo - violin
Sharon Robinson - cello
Live performance, January 2015 (local premiere)

Violin Concerto (Concentric Paths)
by Thomas Adés
Augustin Hadelich - violin
Live performance, June 2018

Concerto No. 2 in C minor for Piano and Orchestra
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Valentina Pelggi - guest conductor
Kenny Broberg - piano
Live performance, June 2023

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
