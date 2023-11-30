A cornucopia of concertos: Music by Bach, Previn, Adés and Rachmaninoff
This week, we'll hear an astounding array of soloists. Pinchas Zukerman and Noah Geller play Bach's "Concerto for Two Violins," and the husband and wife team of Jamie Loredo and Sharon robinson play André Previn's "Double Concerto for Violin and Orchestra." Superstar violinist Augustin Hadelich takes a solo turn in a concerto written by Thomas Adés, and local piano hero Kenny Broberg performs Sergei Rachmaninoff's challenging and lyrical second piano concerto.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Concerto for Two Violins in D minor, BWV 1043
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Pinchas Zukerman - violin and guest conductor
Noah Geller - violin
Live performance, May 2015
Double Concerto for Violin, Cello and Orchestra
by André Previn
Jamie Loredo - violin
Sharon Robinson - cello
Live performance, January 2015 (local premiere)
Violin Concerto (Concentric Paths)
by Thomas Adés
Augustin Hadelich - violin
Live performance, June 2018
Concerto No. 2 in C minor for Piano and Orchestra
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Valentina Pelggi - guest conductor
Kenny Broberg - piano
Live performance, June 2023