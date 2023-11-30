A cornucopia of concertos: Music by Bach, Previn, Adés and Rachmaninoff

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto for Two Violins in D minor, BWV 1043

by Johann Sebastian Bach

Pinchas Zukerman - violin and guest conductor

Noah Geller - violin

Live performance, May 2015

Double Concerto for Violin, Cello and Orchestra

by André Previn

Jamie Loredo - violin

Sharon Robinson - cello

Live performance, January 2015 (local premiere)

Violin Concerto (Concentric Paths)

by Thomas Adés

Augustin Hadelich - violin

Live performance, June 2018

Concerto No. 2 in C minor for Piano and Orchestra

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Valentina Pelggi - guest conductor

Kenny Broberg - piano

Live performance, June 2023