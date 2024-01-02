© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Programs
The Kansas City Symphony

'Flying Dutchman,' a Scottish Fantasy, an 'Incredible Flutist' and Dvořák's uplifting Symphony No. 8

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published January 2, 2024 at 11:15 AM CST
Guest conductor Kevin John Edusei leads the Kansas City Symphony, January 2023
Eric T Williams
Guest conductor Kevin John Edusei leads the Kansas City Symphony, January 2023

Join co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies for a program of fun and dramatic orchestral works. We'll hear Richard Wagner's Overture to "The Flying Dutchman," Max Bruch's "Scottish Fantasy" featuring violinist Stefan Jackiw, Walter Piston's Suite from "The Incredible Flutist" and Antonín Dvořák's sunny Symphony No. 8.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Progam

Overture to "The Flying Dutchman"
by Richard Wagner
Kevin John Edusei - guest conductor
Live performance, January 2023

Scottish Fantasy for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 46
by Max Bruch
Stefan Jackiw - violin
Live performance, June 2011

Suite from "The Incredible Flutist"
by Walter Piston
Live performance, September 2015

Symphony No. 8 in G major, Op. 88
by Antonín Dvořák
Aziz Shokhakimov - guest conductor
Live performance, November 2022

Tags
The Kansas City Symphony Local musicclassicalClassical KCclassical music
Stay Connected
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Related Content