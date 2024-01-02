'Flying Dutchman,' a Scottish Fantasy, an 'Incredible Flutist' and Dvořák's uplifting Symphony No. 8

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Progam

Overture to "The Flying Dutchman"

by Richard Wagner

Kevin John Edusei - guest conductor

Live performance, January 2023

Scottish Fantasy for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 46

by Max Bruch

Stefan Jackiw - violin

Live performance, June 2011

Suite from "The Incredible Flutist"

by Walter Piston

Live performance, September 2015

Symphony No. 8 in G major, Op. 88

by Antonín Dvořák

Aziz Shokhakimov - guest conductor

Live performance, November 2022