'Flying Dutchman,' a Scottish Fantasy, an 'Incredible Flutist' and Dvořák's uplifting Symphony No. 8
Join co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies for a program of fun and dramatic orchestral works. We'll hear Richard Wagner's Overture to "The Flying Dutchman," Max Bruch's "Scottish Fantasy" featuring violinist Stefan Jackiw, Walter Piston's Suite from "The Incredible Flutist" and Antonín Dvořák's sunny Symphony No. 8.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Progam
Overture to "The Flying Dutchman"
by Richard Wagner
Kevin John Edusei - guest conductor
Live performance, January 2023
Scottish Fantasy for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 46
by Max Bruch
Stefan Jackiw - violin
Live performance, June 2011
Suite from "The Incredible Flutist"
by Walter Piston
Live performance, September 2015
Symphony No. 8 in G major, Op. 88
by Antonín Dvořák
Aziz Shokhakimov - guest conductor
Live performance, November 2022