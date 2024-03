Haydn's changing times, Rimsky-Korsokov's 'Easter Overture' and Rachmaninoff's youthful Concerto

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to L'incontro improvviso

by Franz Joseph Haydn

Gilbert Varga, guest conductor

Live performance, April 2014

Concerto No. 1 in C major for Violin and Orchestra

by Franz Joseph Haydn

Augustin Hadelich, violin

Live performance, June 2018

Encore - Caprice No. 21

by Niccolò Paganini

Augustin Hadelich, violin

Live performance, June 2018

Symphony No. 64 in A major "Tempura mutantur"

by Franz Joseph Haydn

Live performance, June 2021

Russian Easter Festival Overture, Op. 36

by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsokov

Carlos Miguel Prieto, guest conductor

Live performance, November 2011

Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 1

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Alon Goldstein, piano

Live performance, January 2019

"Air on a G string" from Suite No. 3 in D major, BWV 1068

by Johann Sebastian Bach

Live performance, January 2014