Bernstein's 'Serenade,' Bartók's 'Concerto for Orchestra' and another Haydn miracle
This week we'll hear the Kansas City Symphony perform Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 102 and Leonard Bernstein's "Serenade," a work composed for Isaac Stern, the legendary violinist and father of co-host Michael Stern. Also, we'll hear a recent performance of Béla Bartók's "Concerto for Orchestra."
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Symphony No. 102 in Bb major
by Franz Joseph Haydn
Matthew Halls, guest conductor
Live performance, February 2020
Serenade (After Plato's "Symposium")
by Leonard Bernstein
Philippe Quint, violin
Live performance, November 2014
Concerto for Orchestra
by Béla Bartók
Live performance, October 2023