The Kansas City Symphony

Bernstein's 'Serenade,' Bartók's 'Concerto for Orchestra' and another Haydn miracle

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published March 20, 2024 at 11:39 AM CDT
Michael Stern leads the Kansas City Symphony in a performance of Béla Bartók's Concerto for Orchestra, October 2023
Eric T Williams
This week we'll hear the Kansas City Symphony perform Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 102 and Leonard Bernstein's "Serenade," a work composed for Isaac Stern, the legendary violinist and father of co-host Michael Stern. Also, we'll hear a recent performance of Béla Bartók's "Concerto for Orchestra."

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Symphony No. 102 in Bb major
by Franz Joseph Haydn
Matthew Halls, guest conductor
Live performance, February 2020

Serenade (After Plato's "Symposium")
by Leonard Bernstein
Philippe Quint, violin
Live performance, November 2014

Concerto for Orchestra
by Béla Bartók
Live performance, October 2023

The Kansas City Symphony Local musicclassical musicClassical KCMusic
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
