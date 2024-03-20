Bernstein's 'Serenade,' Bartók's 'Concerto for Orchestra' and another Haydn miracle

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Symphony No. 102 in Bb major

by Franz Joseph Haydn

Matthew Halls, guest conductor

Live performance, February 2020

Serenade (After Plato's "Symposium")

by Leonard Bernstein

Philippe Quint, violin

Live performance, November 2014

Concerto for Orchestra

by Béla Bartók

Live performance, October 2023