The beauty of Barber and the seduction of Scheherazade
While many composers wrote multiple concertos for violin and piano, Samuel Barber wrote just one for each instrument. This week, in honor of the American composer's birthday, we'll hear those two concertos featuring violinist Philippe Quint and pianist Alessio Bax. Also, we'll hear "Scheherazade," the orchestral warhorse by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsokov, who was also born in the month of March.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Violin Concerto, Op. 14
by Samuel Barber
Philippe Quint, violin
Live performance, June 2017
Piano Concerto, Op. 38
by Samuel Barber
David Lockington, guest conductor
Alessio Bax, violin
Live performance, March 2019
Scheherazade, Op. 35
by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsokov
Live performance, February 2014