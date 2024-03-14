© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
The Kansas City Symphony

The beauty of Barber and the seduction of Scheherazade

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published March 14, 2024 at 12:28 PM CDT
Violinist Philippe Quint
John Gress
Violinist Philippe Quint

While many composers wrote multiple concertos for violin and piano, Samuel Barber wrote just one for each instrument. This week, in honor of the American composer's birthday, we'll hear those two concertos featuring violinist Philippe Quint and pianist Alessio Bax. Also, we'll hear "Scheherazade," the orchestral warhorse by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsokov, who was also born in the month of March.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Violin Concerto, Op. 14
by Samuel Barber
Philippe Quint, violin
Live performance, June 2017

Piano Concerto, Op. 38
by Samuel Barber
David Lockington, guest conductor
Alessio Bax, violin
Live performance, March 2019

Scheherazade, Op. 35
by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsokov
Live performance, February 2014

classical music
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
