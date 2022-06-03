© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

Places and spaces with Andrew Norman

Published June 3, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT
20220603_bk_andrewnorman
Jessa Anderson
/
Composer Andrew Norman.

Oh the places you'll go! Take a sonic journey on this episode of Sound Currents.

From Rome to Egypt and New York, we're exploring a myriad of places and spaces through music.

This week's guest is Grammy-award winning composer Andrew Norman.

Scroll to the bottom to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Andrew Norman

Program
"Sabina" from The Companion Guide to Rome
by Andrew Norman
Calder Quartet

Tahrir
by Mohammed Fairouz
Neal Stulberg with the University of California Philharmonia; David Krakauer - clarinet

57th Street Tango
by Susan Kander
Annabel Gordon - cello, Anthony Piccolo - piano

The Village Street Quartet
by Paquito D'Rivera
The Ying Quartet

Tags

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Laurel Parks
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content