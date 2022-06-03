Places and spaces with Andrew Norman
Oh the places you'll go! Take a sonic journey on this episode of Sound Currents.
From Rome to Egypt and New York, we're exploring a myriad of places and spaces through music.
This week's guest is Grammy-award winning composer Andrew Norman.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Andrew Norman
Program
"Sabina" from The Companion Guide to Rome
by Andrew Norman
Calder Quartet
Tahrir
by Mohammed Fairouz
Neal Stulberg with the University of California Philharmonia; David Krakauer - clarinet
57th Street Tango
by Susan Kander
Annabel Gordon - cello, Anthony Piccolo - piano
The Village Street Quartet
by Paquito D'Rivera
The Ying Quartet