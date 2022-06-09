For the birds with Melissa Dunphy

From hollow bones to extraordinary wingspans, hear how composers have found musical inspiration in birds.

This week's guest is composer Melissa Dunphy.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Melissa Dunphy

Program

Tesla's Pigeon

I. Come unto these yellow sands

VII. Time storms onward

by Melissa Dunphy

Curtis Symphony Orchestra; Jessica Lennick - soprano, Tim Ribchester - piano

Ascending Bird

by Colin Jacobsen, Siamak Aghaei

Eric Jacobsen with The Knights; Yo-Yo Ma - cello

Strange Birds Passing

by John Luther Adams

John Heiss with the New England Conservatory Contemporary Ensemble

Birds of Paradise

I. Sparkling, Energetic

II. With Mystery and Awe, Slow and Flexible

III. Brilliant, Articulate, Propulsive

by Shulamit Ran

Jennie Oh Brown - flute, Carter Pann - piano