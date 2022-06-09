© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

For the birds with Melissa Dunphy

Published June 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT
20220609_bk_melissadunphy
Courtesy of artist
/
Composer Melissa Dunphy

Explore music inspired by winged creatures on this week's Sound Currents.

From hollow bones to extraordinary wingspans, hear how composers have found musical inspiration in birds.

This week's guest is composer Melissa Dunphy.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Melissa Dunphy

Program
Tesla's Pigeon
I. Come unto these yellow sands
VII. Time storms onward
by Melissa Dunphy
Curtis Symphony Orchestra; Jessica Lennick - soprano, Tim Ribchester - piano

Ascending Bird
by Colin Jacobsen, Siamak Aghaei
Eric Jacobsen with The Knights; Yo-Yo Ma - cello

Strange Birds Passing
by John Luther Adams
John Heiss with the New England Conservatory Contemporary Ensemble

Birds of Paradise
I. Sparkling, Energetic
II. With Mystery and Awe, Slow and Flexible
III. Brilliant, Articulate, Propulsive
by Shulamit Ran
Jennie Oh Brown - flute, Carter Pann - piano

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
