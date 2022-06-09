For the birds with Melissa Dunphy
Explore music inspired by winged creatures on this week's Sound Currents.
From hollow bones to extraordinary wingspans, hear how composers have found musical inspiration in birds.
This week's guest is composer Melissa Dunphy.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Melissa Dunphy
Program
Tesla's Pigeon
I. Come unto these yellow sands
VII. Time storms onward
by Melissa Dunphy
Curtis Symphony Orchestra; Jessica Lennick - soprano, Tim Ribchester - piano
Ascending Bird
by Colin Jacobsen, Siamak Aghaei
Eric Jacobsen with The Knights; Yo-Yo Ma - cello
Strange Birds Passing
by John Luther Adams
John Heiss with the New England Conservatory Contemporary Ensemble
Birds of Paradise
I. Sparkling, Energetic
II. With Mystery and Awe, Slow and Flexible
III. Brilliant, Articulate, Propulsive
by Shulamit Ran
Jennie Oh Brown - flute, Carter Pann - piano