Celebrating history’s female change makers — through classical music

How have change-making women inspired and been represented in classical music? In this episode of Sound Currents, celebrate bold women throughout history through the works of modern composers.

This week's guest is composer Stacy Garrop.

Scroll to the bottom to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Stacy Garrop

Program

My Dearest Ruth

by Stacy Garrop

Patrice Michaels - soprano, Kuang-Hao Huang - piano

Prisoner of Conscience

III. Oh Bondage, up Yours

IV. Putin Will Teach You How to Love (The Motherland)

V. Police and Thieves

VII. Death to Prison, Freedom to Protest

by Jennifer Jolley

Quince Ensemble

Livid Loneliness of Fear

by Ingrid Stolzel, text by Amelia Earhart

American Wild Ensemble: Ann Marie Wilcox-Daehn - mezzo-soprano, Emlyn Johnson - flute, Bill Kalinkos - clarinet, Sarah Peters - violin, Daniel Ketter - cello, Megan Arns - percussion

Stolen

by Allison Loggins-Hull

Amanda Gookin - cello