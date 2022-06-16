Celebrating history’s female change makers — through classical music
From Amelia Earhart and Ruth Bader Ginsberg to the freedom-fighting Russian punk band Pussy Riot, feel empowered and inspired by music and stories of women who broke against the establishment and defied the odds.
How have change-making women inspired and been represented in classical music? In this episode of Sound Currents, celebrate bold women throughout history through the works of modern composers.
This week's guest is composer Stacy Garrop.
Scroll to the bottom to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Stacy Garrop
Program
My Dearest Ruth
by Stacy Garrop
Patrice Michaels - soprano, Kuang-Hao Huang - piano
Prisoner of Conscience
III. Oh Bondage, up Yours
IV. Putin Will Teach You How to Love (The Motherland)
V. Police and Thieves
VII. Death to Prison, Freedom to Protest
by Jennifer Jolley
Quince Ensemble
Livid Loneliness of Fear
by Ingrid Stolzel, text by Amelia Earhart
American Wild Ensemble: Ann Marie Wilcox-Daehn - mezzo-soprano, Emlyn Johnson - flute, Bill Kalinkos - clarinet, Sarah Peters - violin, Daniel Ketter - cello, Megan Arns - percussion
Stolen
by Allison Loggins-Hull
Amanda Gookin - cello