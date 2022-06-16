© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

Celebrating history’s female change makers — through classical music

Published June 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT
20220615_bk_stacygarrop
Darrell Hoemann
/
Composer Stacy Garrop.

From Amelia Earhart and Ruth Bader Ginsberg to the freedom-fighting Russian punk band Pussy Riot, feel empowered and inspired by music and stories of women who broke against the establishment and defied the odds.

How have change-making women inspired and been represented in classical music? In this episode of Sound Currents, celebrate bold women throughout history through the works of modern composers.

This week's guest is composer Stacy Garrop.

Scroll to the bottom to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Stacy Garrop

Program
My Dearest Ruth
by Stacy Garrop
Patrice Michaels - soprano, Kuang-Hao Huang - piano

Prisoner of Conscience
III. Oh Bondage, up Yours
IV. Putin Will Teach You How to Love (The Motherland)
V. Police and Thieves
VII. Death to Prison, Freedom to Protest
by Jennifer Jolley
Quince Ensemble

Livid Loneliness of Fear
by Ingrid Stolzel, text by Amelia Earhart
American Wild Ensemble: Ann Marie Wilcox-Daehn - mezzo-soprano, Emlyn Johnson - flute, Bill Kalinkos - clarinet, Sarah Peters - violin, Daniel Ketter - cello, Megan Arns - percussion

Stolen
by Allison Loggins-Hull
Amanda Gookin - cello

Tags

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Laurel Parks
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content