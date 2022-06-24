© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Sound Currents

Restless nation with Andy Teirstein

Published June 24, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT
Explore music from North American composers on the search for new sounds and rhythms to add to the classical music canon.

This week's guest is composer, performer, and producer Andy Teirstein.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Andy Teirstein

Program
Restless Nation
I. My Eyes Were Hungry
IV. The Way Home
by Andy Teirstein
Cassatt String Quartet

Requiem Milonga for Flute and Piano
by Valerie Coleman
Laurel Zucker - flute, John Cozza - piano

Havana Man
by Terry Riley
Terry Riley - piano

Dviraag
by Asha Srinivasan
Terra Voce; Elizabeth Brightbill - flute, Andrew Gabbert - cello

Panorama
by Angelica Negrón
Nicholas Photinos - cello

Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
