Restless nation with Andy Teirstein

This week's guest is composer, performer, and producer Andy Teirstein.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Andy Teirstein

Program

Restless Nation

I. My Eyes Were Hungry

IV. The Way Home

by Andy Teirstein

Cassatt String Quartet

Requiem Milonga for Flute and Piano

by Valerie Coleman

Laurel Zucker - flute, John Cozza - piano

Havana Man

by Terry Riley

Terry Riley - piano

Dviraag

by Asha Srinivasan

Terra Voce; Elizabeth Brightbill - flute, Andrew Gabbert - cello

Panorama

by Angelica Negrón

Nicholas Photinos - cello