Into the night with Aleksandra Vrebalov
Dive into the darkness with music inspired by the mystery, wonder and stillness that nightfall brings.
This week's guest is composer Aleksandra Vrebalov.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Aleksandra Vrebalov
Program
Constellation Hartig
by Aleksandra Vrebalov
Julija Hartig - violin, Reineke Broekhans - piano
Moon Jig
by Augusta Read Thomas
Lincoln Trio
Colonialism, Displacement, War & Terrorism - In Midnight Sleep
by Andrew Rodriguez
Wendy K. Moy with Chorosynthesis Singers; Meagan Guterman, Diane Walters - soprano
Sleeping Pendulum
by Maria Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir
Nordic Affect
Notturno
by Einojuhani Rautavaara
Pekka Kuusisto - violin, Paavali Jumppanen - piano