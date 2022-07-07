© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Sound Currents

Into the night with Aleksandra Vrebalov

Published July 7, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT
Farhood Yazdani
Composer Aleksandra Vrebalov

Dive into the darkness with music inspired by the mystery, wonder and stillness that nightfall brings.

This week's guest is composer Aleksandra Vrebalov.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Aleksandra Vrebalov

Program
Constellation Hartig
by Aleksandra Vrebalov
Julija Hartig - violin, Reineke Broekhans - piano

Moon Jig
by Augusta Read Thomas
Lincoln Trio

Colonialism, Displacement, War & Terrorism - In Midnight Sleep
by Andrew Rodriguez
Wendy K. Moy with Chorosynthesis Singers; Meagan Guterman, Diane Walters - soprano

Sleeping Pendulum
by Maria Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir
Nordic Affect

Notturno
by Einojuhani Rautavaara
Pekka Kuusisto - violin, Paavali Jumppanen - piano

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
