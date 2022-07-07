Into the night with Aleksandra Vrebalov

This week's guest is composer Aleksandra Vrebalov.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Aleksandra Vrebalov

Program

Constellation Hartig

by Aleksandra Vrebalov

Julija Hartig - violin, Reineke Broekhans - piano

Moon Jig

by Augusta Read Thomas

Lincoln Trio

Colonialism, Displacement, War & Terrorism - In Midnight Sleep

by Andrew Rodriguez

Wendy K. Moy with Chorosynthesis Singers; Meagan Guterman, Diane Walters - soprano

Sleeping Pendulum

by Maria Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir

Nordic Affect

Notturno

by Einojuhani Rautavaara

Pekka Kuusisto - violin, Paavali Jumppanen - piano