A Kansas City composer almost lost his finger while dog sledding, so he wrote music about it

This week's guest is composer and associate professor of composition at the UMKC Conservatory, Yotam Haber.

Scroll to the bottom to enjoy a bonus piece, Jeremy Beck's Elegy, and be sure to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Yotam Haber

Program

Bloodsnow

by Yotam Haber

Talea Ensemble

Lost in the Blue

by Ellen Reid

Julian Wachner with the NOVUS NY, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street; Tim Parsons, Rebecca Jo Loeb, Anna Schubert

Odna Zhizn

by Christopher Rouse

Alan Gilbert with the New York Philharmonic

Swarm

by Steven Landis

UMKC Graduate Saxophone Quartet