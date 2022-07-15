© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

A Kansas City composer almost lost his finger while dog sledding, so he wrote music about it

Published July 15, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT
20220713_bk_yotamhaber
Sam Wisman
/
Composer and professor Yotam Haber.

Composer and UMKC composition professor Yotam Haber fulfilled a lifelong dream of racing sled dogs in Alaska, but walked away with a severed finger and a creative spark. On this week's Sound Currents, hear music inspired by traumatic events.

This week's guest is composer and associate professor of composition at the UMKC Conservatory, Yotam Haber.

Scroll to the bottom to enjoy a bonus piece, Jeremy Beck's Elegy, and be sure to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Yotam Haber

Program
Bloodsnow
by Yotam Haber
Talea Ensemble

Lost in the Blue
by Ellen Reid
Julian Wachner with the NOVUS NY, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street; Tim Parsons, Rebecca Jo Loeb, Anna Schubert

Odna Zhizn
by Christopher Rouse
Alan Gilbert with the New York Philharmonic

Swarm
by Steven Landis
UMKC Graduate Saxophone Quartet

Bonus piece
We've all had to adjust to a "new normal" since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and are finding way to process that enduring trauma. Jeremy Beck's 'Elegy' explores the complex feelings and experiences of the past few years.
Glacier lilies pepper the landscape of the valley in spring.

Tags

