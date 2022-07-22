Struggle and paradise: new music from Puerto Rico

Scroll to the bottom to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Angélica Negrón

Program

Ruido insoportable

by Angélica Negrón

Landfall (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Fabricas

by Angélica Negrón

Landfall (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

La marina

by Angélica Negrón

Landfall (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Ruta Panoramica for Cello, Bandoneón and Electronics

by Angélica Negrón

Inbal Segev - cello, Julien Labro - bandoneon

La Isla Magica

by Angélica Negrón

Eleonore Oppenheim - double bass, Angelica Negron - electronics

Musica de Palladium

by Dan Román

Annie Trépanier - violin, Steve Larson - viola, Carlynn Savot - cello, Pi-Hsun Shih - piano

Tres Fantasias - I. Montuno - Con gusto

by Roberto Sierra

William Helmers - clarinet