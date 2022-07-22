Struggle and paradise: new music from Puerto Rico
Take a sonic journey and enjoy music from Puerto Rican composers including this week's guest, composer and multi-instrumentalist Angélica Negrón.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Angélica Negrón
Program
Ruido insoportable
by Angélica Negrón
Landfall (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Fabricas
by Angélica Negrón
Landfall (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
La marina
by Angélica Negrón
Landfall (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ruta Panoramica for Cello, Bandoneón and Electronics
by Angélica Negrón
Inbal Segev - cello, Julien Labro - bandoneon
La Isla Magica
by Angélica Negrón
Eleonore Oppenheim - double bass, Angelica Negron - electronics
Musica de Palladium
by Dan Román
Annie Trépanier - violin, Steve Larson - viola, Carlynn Savot - cello, Pi-Hsun Shih - piano
Tres Fantasias - I. Montuno - Con gusto
by Roberto Sierra
William Helmers - clarinet