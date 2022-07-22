© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Sound Currents

Struggle and paradise: new music from Puerto Rico

Published July 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT
20220721_bk_angelicanegron
Catalina Kulczar
/
Composer Angélica Negrón.

Take a sonic journey and enjoy music from Puerto Rican composers including this week's guest, composer and multi-instrumentalist Angélica Negrón.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Angélica Negrón

Program
Ruido insoportable
by Angélica Negrón
Landfall (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Fabricas
by Angélica Negrón
Landfall (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

La marina
by Angélica Negrón
Landfall (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Ruta Panoramica for Cello, Bandoneón and Electronics
by Angélica Negrón
Inbal Segev - cello, Julien Labro - bandoneon

La Isla Magica
by Angélica Negrón
Eleonore Oppenheim - double bass, Angelica Negron - electronics

Musica de Palladium
by Dan Román
Annie Trépanier - violin, Steve Larson - viola, Carlynn Savot - cello, Pi-Hsun Shih - piano

Tres Fantasias - I. Montuno - Con gusto
by Roberto Sierra
William Helmers - clarinet

Sound Currents
