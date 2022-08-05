After a near death experience, this musician found her voice as a composer

"We all need to be heard. We need an equal chance at something."

Judith Markovich is an experienced clarinetist, graduating with honors from Juilliard and performing in a variety of ensembles. But in 1980, everything took a turn when she found herself battling a life-threatening illness.

An "incredible miracle" led to her slow but steady recovery, along with help from the community and support she found in a non-denominational church. Her involvement with the music program included improvising and arranging, allowing her to "use skills that had laid dormant."

These newfound skills brought her joy, but also conflicting feelings.

"At my age, was it worth putting all of my time into something I was just learning to do?"

She followed her curiosity and started composing, seeing it as a way to create her legacy in this world.

"Being able to speak into people's lives is [a privilege] and I haven't looked back since."

Hear Judith Markovich's "Voices Long Kept Silent" performed by cellist Diane Chaplin on this week's Sound Currents, alongside other works from composers finding their voices and sharing their gifts with the world against all odds.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Judith Markovich, composer

Program

Voices Long Kept Silent

by Judith Markovich

Diane Chaplin - cello

Symphony No. 1 - II. Tarantella

by John Corigliano

Daniel Barenboim with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Gay Guerilla - Pt. I

by Julius Eastman, arr. by Jace Clayton

Jace Clayton - electronics, David Friend, Emily Manzo - piano

The Green Double - I. Protest Dancing

by Anthony Green

Orlando Cela with the Lowell Chamber Orchestra

Big Talk

by Shelley Washington

Shelley Washington, Jose Antonio Zayas Caban - baritone saxophone