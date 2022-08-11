This composer gives new life to literary figures through music

"Why does music make us feel things? I feel less certain the more I know and the further I go."

For composer Kate Soper, exploring not only what music sounds like, but why it makes us feel a certain way has sparked a curiosity that bridges art forms.

Alongside composing, she performs as a vocalist and is a published non-fiction and creative writer. While these creative pursuits work in tandem, they also create even more room for questions.

"I've become ever more confused about what music means, what it can mean, but I'm fascinated by this confusion," she says.

Much of her work finds itself at the intersection of music and writing, like "Voices from the Killing Jar."

This work examines women in literature that are "specimens in danger," like bugs trapped in a jar, but preserved well enough to be put on display.

Hear that work on this week's Sound Currents, alongside more music from composers finding inspiration in the written word.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Kate Soper, composer

Program

The Understanding of All Things

by Kate Soper, text by Franz Kafka

Kate Soper - vocals, Sam Pluta - electronics

So Dawn Chromatically Descends to Day

by Kate Soper

Kate Soper - vocals, Sam Pluta - electronics

Voices from the Killing Jar

VII. The Owl and the Wren - Lady Macduff

by Kate Soper

Wet Ink Ensemble

I Give You Back

by Annea Lockwood

Elizabeth Eshleman - vocals

Winter Trees

by Tonia Ko

Three Songs On Poems by Sappho - Anaktoria

by Christos Hatzis

David Hetherington, Joaquin Valdepeñas,Marc Widner, Monica Whicher, Robert Aitken, Steven Dann, Trevor Tureski