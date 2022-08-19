Take a look back on the first season of Sound Currents
With the start of Sound Currents' second season, take time to reflect on some of the great music and influences that have helped shape the show (and its hosts) over the past year.
What have Sascha and Laurel learned, discovered, and laughed about in the first season of Sound Currents?
Reflect on the first 48 episodes as we start season two with a two-part retrospective.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Program
A Gozar Con Mi Combo
by Cachao, Ernesto Lecuona
Toomai String Quintet
Zambra Gitana
by Cachao, Ernesto Lecuona
Toomai String Quintet
Gitanerias
by Cachao, Ernesto Lecuona
Toomai String Quintet
Concerto for Orchestra - I. Intrada. Allegro maestoso
by Witold Lutoslawski
Jukka-Pekka Saraste with the London Philharmonic Orchestra
Piano Quartet No. 1 - Despondency in Silence
by Amber Schnake
newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble: Christina Webster - flute, Sharra Wagner - clarinet, Kevin Clarke - percussion, Charles Dickinson - piano, Zsolt Eder - violin, Sascha Groschang - cello
Liverpool Oratorio - Movement 1
by Paul McCartney
Carl Davis with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Choir, Choristers of Liverpool Cathedral, Jerry Hadley - tenor
Zero is the River
by the Wires
Sascha Groschang - cello, Laurel Parks - violin