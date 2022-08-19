© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Sound Currents

Take a look back on the first season of Sound Currents

Published August 19, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT
20220818_bk_thewires
Elaina Cochran
/
Sascha Groschang and Laurel Parks.

With the start of Sound Currents' second season, take time to reflect on some of the great music and influences that have helped shape the show (and its hosts) over the past year.

What have Sascha and Laurel learned, discovered, and laughed about in the first season of Sound Currents?

Reflect on the first 48 episodes as we start season two with a two-part retrospective.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Program
A Gozar Con Mi Combo
by Cachao, Ernesto Lecuona
Toomai String Quintet

Zambra Gitana
by Cachao, Ernesto Lecuona
Toomai String Quintet

Gitanerias
by Cachao, Ernesto Lecuona
Toomai String Quintet

Concerto for Orchestra - I. Intrada. Allegro maestoso
by Witold Lutoslawski
Jukka-Pekka Saraste with the London Philharmonic Orchestra

Piano Quartet No. 1 - Despondency in Silence
by Amber Schnake
newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble: Christina Webster - flute, Sharra Wagner - clarinet, Kevin Clarke - percussion, Charles Dickinson - piano, Zsolt Eder - violin, Sascha Groschang - cello

Liverpool Oratorio - Movement 1
by Paul McCartney
Carl Davis with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Choir, Choristers of Liverpool Cathedral, Jerry Hadley - tenor

Zero is the River
by the Wires
Sascha Groschang - cello, Laurel Parks - violin

Tags

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Laurel Parks
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
