Take a look back on the first season of Sound Currents

What have Sascha and Laurel learned, discovered, and laughed about in the first season of Sound Currents?

Reflect on the first 48 episodes as we start season two with a two-part retrospective.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Program

A Gozar Con Mi Combo

by Cachao, Ernesto Lecuona

Toomai String Quintet

Zambra Gitana

by Cachao, Ernesto Lecuona

Toomai String Quintet

Gitanerias

by Cachao, Ernesto Lecuona

Toomai String Quintet

Concerto for Orchestra - I. Intrada. Allegro maestoso

by Witold Lutoslawski

Jukka-Pekka Saraste with the London Philharmonic Orchestra

Piano Quartet No. 1 - Despondency in Silence

by Amber Schnake

newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble: Christina Webster - flute, Sharra Wagner - clarinet, Kevin Clarke - percussion, Charles Dickinson - piano, Zsolt Eder - violin, Sascha Groschang - cello

Liverpool Oratorio - Movement 1

by Paul McCartney

Carl Davis with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Choir, Choristers of Liverpool Cathedral, Jerry Hadley - tenor

Zero is the River

by the Wires

Sascha Groschang - cello, Laurel Parks - violin