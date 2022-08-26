© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Sound Currents

Get ready for season two of Sound Currents

Published August 26, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT
20220818_bk_thewires
Elaina Cochran
Sascha Groschang and Laurel Parks.

Sascha and Laurel acknowledge and thank some of the folks that have made Sound Currents possible as they reflect on season one of the show.

It take a village to make a radio show, and Sound Currents is no exception!

In the second half of a two-part retrospective, Sascha and Laurel thank those that helped make season one possible.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Program
Blue Calx
by Aphex Twin, arr. by Caleb Burhans
Alarm Will Sound

First Trombone Quartet
by Saskia Apon
New Trombone Collective

Murmurations of Starlings
by Anders Jormin
Jonas Simonson - flute, Anders Jormin - double bass, Karin Nelson - organ

Fire in my mouth - III. Protest
by Julia Wolfe
Jaap van Zweden with the New York Philharmonic, The Crossing, Young People's Chorus of New York City

Metamorphosis One, Moderate
by Philip Glass
Lavinia Meijer - harp

Tags

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
