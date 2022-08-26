Get ready for season two of Sound Currents

It take a village to make a radio show, and Sound Currents is no exception!

In the second half of a two-part retrospective, Sascha and Laurel thank those that helped make season one possible.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Program

Blue Calx

by Aphex Twin, arr. by Caleb Burhans

Alarm Will Sound

First Trombone Quartet

by Saskia Apon

New Trombone Collective

Murmurations of Starlings

by Anders Jormin

Jonas Simonson - flute, Anders Jormin - double bass, Karin Nelson - organ

Fire in my mouth - III. Protest

by Julia Wolfe

Jaap van Zweden with the New York Philharmonic, The Crossing, Young People's Chorus of New York City

Metamorphosis One, Moderate

by Philip Glass

Lavinia Meijer - harp