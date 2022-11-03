For composer Judd Greenstein, groove is king

Composer Judd Greenstein is one of America's leading contemporary classical composers, with commissions from yMusic and Roomful of Teeth to the Minnesota Orchestra and the North Carolina Symphony. His writing journey, however, is influenced by New York's thriving music scene in the 80's and 90's.

"A lot of my music has consistent pulse," says Greenstein. When starting to compose, popular music from his hometown of New York City led the way: "A lot of what I was listening to was hip hop."

These roots have stuck with Greenstein, and he describes himself as a "beat-driven" composer.

"Deep in my bones as a musical creator is this idea of a grid that ideas are happening in relation to...I know that [internal pulse] is what drives me in the world."

Along with composing, he is the co-director of New Amsterdam Records, an artists' service organization and record label focused on contemporary classical and what he calls "genre-fluid music."

"[New music] is about expression and being liberated from the constraints of our society which are so many and so powerful."

Hear more from Judd Greenstein on this episode of Sound Currents.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Judd Greenstein, composer

Program

Green Fields of Amerikay

by Judd Greenstein

Ficino Ensemble; Michelle O'Rourke - vocals

Together

by Judd Greenstein

yMusic

A Serious Man

by Judd Greenstein

Claremont Trio