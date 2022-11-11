Jessie Montgomery is advocating for the future of American classical music

The New York Times' 2021 profile on Jessie Montgomery has a striking headline: 'The Changing American Canon Sounds like Jessie Montgomery.'

Since 1999, Montgomery has been affiliated with the Sphinx Organization, which supports young African American and Latinx string players and has served as composer-in-residence for the Sphinx Virtuosi, the Organization’s flagship professional touring ensemble.

She is also currently Artist-in-Residence at the Vanderbilt University Blair School of Music, Composer-in-Residence at Bard College, and Professor of Violin and Composition at The New School.

Alongside these strong roots in traditional institutions, Montgomery is shifting the way she approaches classical music as a whole, in opposition to preconceived notions of the art form.

As a violinist and composer, Montgomery didn't set out to be an activist. Through the context of her work and her personal interests, however, she naturally embraced that role. At times, highlighting her personality and individuality came in conflict with classical music's traditions and rigid structure.

"Being the best at your instrument is [seen as] the primary goal...your identity is stripped from that process. The music has an expectation associated with it."

In her curatorial pursuits, Montgomery shares music from diverse composers not through a conscious effort, but subtly, as including those voices are a natural fit for her passions and interest.

This can be heard in her compositions as well: she effortlessly weaves historical context and non-traditional musical idioms into her work.

Her "Five Freedom Songs" will be performed by the Kansas City Symphony next summer. The work, conceived in collaboration with soprano Julia Bullock, utilizes non-traditional styles coupled with Negro spirituals.

Her creative output is continually evolving and changing, as well as her goals for her art.

"My vision for music and how I make music moving forward is really based in community... and making spaces where music and community is shared openly and freely."

Hear more from Jessie Montgomery in this episode of Sound Currents.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Jessie Montgomery, composer

Program

Starburst

by Jessie Montgomery

The Knights

Peace

by Jessie Montgomery

Anthony McGill - clarinet, Gloria Chien - piano

Duo for Violin and Cello

by Jessie Montgomery

Lavena

Soul Force

by Jessie Montgomery

Michael Reppe with the New York Youth Symphony

Rhapsody No. 2

by Jessie Montgomery

Michi Wiancko - violin